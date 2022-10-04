Read full article on original website
Related
BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
SAPD: Officer on administrative leave after shoplifting arrest
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police officer was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of theft of property. Officer Jayson Zapata, 36, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 and released at 8:58 p.m., according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office jail roster.
Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
3 die in Runnels County crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAPD: More arrests in connection to Whiskey River Saloon fights where Marine was killed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four more men have been arrested in connection to fights that occurred over the weekend at San Angelo's Whiskey River Saloon. A US Marine was killed in the bar's parking lot and other service members from Goodfellow Air Force Base were assaulted. According to the...
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest warrants of arrest for the following individuals; Julian Suarez (44), arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury. Anthony Giese (38), arrested for Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury. Raymond Scott (29), arrested…
San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart
SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
Arrests for Murder & Animal Cruelty Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Over 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 51 arrests over the weekend including the following: Ray Vera was arrested for…
DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning
BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday. A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve. The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed. Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
What does it take to become a serial killer?
Multiple definitions of serial murder have been used by law enforcement and media over the years but none really agreed on what it takes to become a serial killer until the FBI stepped in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect denies stabbing US Marine in bar parking lot, affidavit states
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An arrest affidavit for the man accused in the stabbing death of a US Marine at a San Angelo bar has been released. The document provides new details about the deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend. Out of respect for the Marine’s family, FOX...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!
Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
Fourth Whataburger restaurant is pending in San Angelo
Since its opening in 1950, Whataburger continues to serve its burgers and fries, hot and fresh, in 850 stores. Now, San Angelo will have a fourth location to get their food from!
Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person. Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert
CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own...
San Angelo LIVE!
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
myfoxzone.com
Goodfellow Marine killed in stabbing in San Angelo bar parking lot
Sgt. Bryce Rudisell was stabbed in the Whiskey River parking lot. He was pronounced dead at Shannon Medical Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously.
Comments / 0