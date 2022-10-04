ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Illegal Aliens Booked Into the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Enrique Dominguez was arrested and…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major wreck sends one driver to the hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert at 11:19 for drivers to avoid the 5200 to 5300 block of Southwest due to a major traffic accident that sent one driver to the hospital. Firefighters and police officers were called to the scene at 10:59 a.m. for the major […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

3 die in Runnels County crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest warrants of arrest for the following individuals;  Julian Suarez (44), arrested for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury. Anthony Giese (38), arrested for Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury. Raymond Scott (29), arrested…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Officer Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot.  The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#The Daily Booking Report#Tx#Tgcdf
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Murder & Animal Cruelty Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 51 arrests over the weekend including the following: Ray Vera was arrested for…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS: Head on Crash Near Ballinger Kills 3 Thursday Morning

BALLINGER – Three people were killed in a head on crash Thursday morning about 10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. 67.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old H.O. Akin III of Comanche was driving his 2022 Chevrolet pickup westbound on U.S. 67 around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.   A 2023 Kia Forte driven by 24-year-old Benjamin Nathaniel Sapp of Crowley was eastbound on the same stretch of roadway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve.   The Kia crashed into the pickup head on at highway speed.   Sapp and a passenger in the Kia, 25-…
BALLINGER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!

Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Animal Services spay/neuter enforcement tightens

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Effective August 16, 2022, citizens who have failed to prove compliance for spaying or neutering their pets have received citations through a newly approved process that allows violations to be issued by mail rather than in person.  Residents who receive this violation are required to appear before the Municipal Court. There they […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Enjoy Pfluger Fest Concert

CHRISTOVAL, TX — Congressman August Pfluger’s staff now wear a new hat. In addition to running the day-to-day operations of the congressman’s office and fighting Democrats over policy, they are no concert promoters. Hundreds of citizens enjoyed an evening of live music performed by San Angelo’s own...
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Irresponsible Pet Owners Have Created a Deadly Puppy Problem in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Irresponsible dog owners in San Angelo who don't spay or neuter their pets and allow backyard breeding have created an untenable population of unwanted dogs. The San Angelo Animal Shelter is facing an ongoing crisis of over population of puppies and will have to start killing dogs at the end of November if San Angeloans don't take this crisis seriously.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy