wfxl.com
AMA Arenacross Championship coming to Albany Civic Center in November
The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Flint River Entertainment Complex in Albany, Georgia, on Friday night, November 18, 2022. It will be the first stop of the AMA Arenacross championship 14-round 2023 season. “We are excited to kick off the AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP in Albany,...
wfxl.com
Albany Technical College, Columbia Southern University sign articulation agreement
Albany Technical College (ATC) and Columbia Southern University (CSU) have partnered together to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor's degree at CSU.
wfxl.com
Albany State University preparing for a homecoming to remember
ALBANY, Ga. -- Albany State University is preparing to welcome thousands of alumni and friends to the Albany area for their annual homecoming celebration, held Sunday, October 9 through Sunday, October 16. This year’s theme, “Greatest of all Time: Remember the Time,” celebrates the special memories that are sure to...
wfxl.com
ABAC returns to Sunbelt Expo on October 18-20
TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -– For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion. ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome...
wfxl.com
29 Colquitt County students participate in CFA Leadership Academy
On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders in Colquitt County. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers is sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has...
wfxl.com
DCSS and the United Way unite to tackle school bullying
Bullying is a problem throughout schools across the nation and it takes a community to stop it. Thursday morning, the United Way of Southwest Georgia and the Dougherty County School System teamed up to kickoff National Bullying Prevention Month. Participants wore t-shirts with positive messages, spoke about the reason behind...
wfxl.com
Not-so-spooky fun scheduled for Halloween in Southwest Georgia
As the traditional Halloween day quickly approaches on Monday, October 31st, many folks across South Georgia are getting costumes ready for their holiday celebrations. Many communities are gearing up for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and much more. Here is a list of events in SWGA communities to mark on your calendar:
wfxl.com
Second phase of Albany TSPLOST resurfacing underway
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Oxford Construction will begin its work on Phase B of the Albany TSPLOST Resurfacing Plan. Crews will work on the curbs and gutters on Nottingham Way between Whispering Pines and Stuart Avenue. The concrete work will start at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 5:30 p.m....
wfxl.com
Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel
Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
wfxl.com
Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Home Depot shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for felony shoplifting. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspect committed a felony shoplifting at the Home Depot located at 1219 N. Westover Rd. If anyone has any information regarding the...
wfxl.com
Southwell: It's more important than ever to get a flu shot
TIFTON, Ga. -- Southwell urges local residents to get a flu shot this flu season as flu cases are expected to rise this year. Southwell consists of Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Tifton, Southwell Medical and South Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and various physician practices and outpatient centers located throughout the region.
wfxl.com
Americus man wanted for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm
Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 18-year-old Kentravious Lemond Holmes is wanted on several charges including criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm. Holmes is 5’08’ and weighs 155 pounds. If anyone with...
wfxl.com
Armed suspect arrested, lockdown lifted in Sumter County
Sumter County Deputies and Americus Police Officers arrested an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. According to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was seen running toward a school on Bumphead Road and a lockdown was put into place. Officers and Deputies were able to locate...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek man wanted for criminal trespassing, battery
The Albany Police Department is asking the public to help locate a wanted man. APD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking for 20-year-old Lateef Shateek Legree. Investigators say Legree is wanted for criminal trespassing and battery and last seen on the 600 block of Johnson Road. Legree stands 5’11’ and...
wfxl.com
Identity of man, women sought in Dougherty County motor vehicle theft
The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a September motor vehicle theft. Police say that the motor vehicle theft occurred at the Circle K on Holly Drive around 4:15 a.m. on September 27. The man in the photo is a suspect...
