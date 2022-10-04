ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lpss#Lhs#The Lafayette High School
Classic Rock 105.1

One Person in Critical Condition After Major Crash Involving a Pedestrian in North Lafayette

A woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of West Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Oct. 5). Upon their arrival officers were able to determine that a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Willow Street.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy