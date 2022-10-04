Read full article on original website
Related
Lockdown Lifted at Lafayette High After Online Threats Disrupt School for the Second Time This Week
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. According to LPSS automated message, the lockdown has been lifted at Lafayette High School but a shelter-in-place protocol remains intact. This is message from the district. After a thorough search...
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
Bus Routes Affected as Stolen Catalytic Converters Replaced
(KLFY) If you have school-aged children going to school in Lafayette Parish, you know the Lafayette Parish School Board has been plagued with busing issues this school year. It's hard to believe, but since the beginning of the school year, many buses have missed their routes because thieves have stolen catalytic converters from 16 buses.
Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash
"If you see something, say something." It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets. Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street...
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin Reinstated After Board Review
The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board has reinstated former interim police chief Wayne Griffin to the Lafayette Police department. In a Wednesday meeting, the board determined that Lafayette Consolidated Government did not act in good faith and that Griffin was fired without cause. He has been reinstated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lafayette Crime Stoppers Looking for Person Who Allegedly Posed as Nurse
Lafayette Crime Stoppers is looking for this person who allegedly posed as a nurse at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center and gained access to secure areas in the hospital. The woman allegedly gained access to where others had personal belongings stored away and it was then when she allegedly stole...
One Person in Critical Condition After Major Crash Involving a Pedestrian in North Lafayette
A woman is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of West Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Oct. 5). Upon their arrival officers were able to determine that a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Willow Street.
Dramatic Video Shows Moment Car Hits Spike Strips During High Speed Chase in Lafayette
A high-speed chase in Lafayette ended in dramatic fashion after a car ran over spike strips while running from authorities. We received numerous tips that a high-speed chase was in progress around 1 p.m. as many began to post about the incident on social media. The dramatic moment when the...
Don’t Sleep On These Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette for Birria
You may have driven by some restaurants and thought to yourself, "I'll never eat in a place like that", based solely on the looks of the place. You might be cheating yourself. Have you ever heard the saying "Never judge a book by its cover"?. I've heard that phrase many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
Joe Burrow Starts Charitable Foundation That Will Make Big Difference in Louisiana
NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is the kind of person who puts his money where his mouth is. Never one to lack confidence, he's a folk hero in both his home state of Ohio, as well as Louisiana where he led the 2019 LSU Tigers to the greatest season in college football history.
YOUNGSVILLE – Gumbo/Chili Cookoff to Benefit Veterans November 5
What's better than a bowl of warm gumbo or chili on a cool November day? A warm bowl of chili or gumbo that is helping our veterans, that's what. Come November 5th, you'll be able to grab a bowl or two to warm your insides while knowing that you are helping a great cause warms your heart.
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
The Best Tailgate Foods for LSU’s Early Kickoff on Saturday
LSU fans will be tailgating around Tiger Stadium this Saturday morning ahead of the Tiger's scheduled SEC Football matchup against Tennessee. While tailgating at Tiger Stadium is a very normal occurrence on Saturdays, the party usually gets started a lot later in the day since the Tigers love to play in Death Valley on Saturday night.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0