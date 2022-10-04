Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday. This event will help bring the community together. Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
wfxl.com
City of Valdosta honors Veterans with scheduled headstone cleaning event
On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City of Valdosta's Public Works Department is holding its Fall Veteran's Day headstone cleaning to show appreciation for courageous veterans who have passed on. Over time, headstones can become grimy from their constant outdoor...
wfxl.com
Wawa is coming to Georgia
Wawa announces its' expansion plans to Georgia with the first stores opening in 2024. Current plans are for Wawa to open 20 stores in Georgia. Wawa continues to open stores throughout its current markets and is set to open 54 new stores by the end of the year. “Our continued...
valdostatoday.com
VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults
VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities. Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.
townandtourist.com
Does It Snow in Georgia? (Average Snowfall & Temperature)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Don’t head to Georgia expecting to find a whiteout blizzard. The southern latitude of this US state makes that highly unlikely. However, if you time your visit right, you might find yourself treated to a winter wonderland. The chances of encountering enough snow to do more than lightly dust the ground are best in the northern mountainous regions of the state.
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
wfxl.com
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: October 7, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Dougherty at Columbus (K) Miller Co. at Terrell Co. Mitchell Co. at Seminole Co. Monroe at Crisp Co. Thomas Co. Central at Tift Co. Turner Co. at...
wfxl.com
Valdosta State University offers eerie Halloween fun with haunted trail
Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course. Due to the intense nature of this experience, The Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children. “Those who are...
WALA-TV FOX10
Havana Reggae Fest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend. Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.
wfxl.com
ABAC returns to Sunbelt Expo on October 18-20
TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -– For most visitors, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition at Spence Field near Moultrie is North America’s Premier Farm Show. For Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, it feels more like a family reunion. ABAC students, faculty, staff, and administrators will be on hand Oct. 18-20 to welcome...
WALB 10
Lowndes County and Valdosta host tire recycling event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City of Valdosta and Lowndes County have partnered together to host a fall tire recycling event. Proper disposal of old tires is important. Leaders say leaving old tires laying around is a fire hazard and poses a danger to public health and safety. Recycling saves energy...
valdostatoday.com
LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
valdostatoday.com
Meet the new Valdosta Public Works Administrator
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta appoints Operations Superintendent Anthony Musgrove as the city’s new Public Works Administrator. The City of Valdosta announces Anthony Musgrove as its new Public Works Administrator. Musgrove is a native of Homerville, GA, and graduated from Clinch County High School. He earned his degree in Environmental Horticulture from Valdosta Technical Institute, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Before working with the City of Valdosta, Musgrove worked in the landscaping industry in and around Southwest Georgia.
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
wfxl.com
A rise in Georgia's high-school graduation rate
Georgia’s high-school graduation rate has increased and at an all-time high. The rate rose to 84.1% since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law. According to the Georgia Department of Education, a total of 107 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta names Director of Utilities
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Utilities Department Engineering Manager Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. The City of Valdosta has promoted Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. Eyre has more than 25 years of experience in the engineering design, inspection, and construction management of water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
fox5atlanta.com
Ga. foster care agency says recruits desperately needed
Ga. - Wellroot Family Services said there has been a drastic decrease in licensed foster care homes and overall interest in becoming a foster parent since the pandemic hit. In 2019, Wellroot had 140 licensed foster families and as of Oct. 1, that number is drastically lower at 76 homes. Christina Lennon, the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Wellroot Family Services, said those numbers started dropping when the pandemic hit and have yet to rebound.
