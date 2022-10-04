Increasing production from existing assets is a low cost path to profits, but repeating stimulation methods on existing wells can provide diminishing returns. Innovative producers are always searching for new ways to open drainage channels, increase permeability, and address skin damage. While hydraulic fracturing is an effective method of stimulation in many cases, repeated use is less effective as it keeps re-opening the original fractures and has a propensity to create vertical fractures. By contrast, propellant fracturing creates desirable horizontal radial fractures all around the wellbore, while opening new fractures.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO