Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana
As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
Allergies? Steps Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers Take for a Prescribed Burn
Sugarcane arrived in Louisiana in the mid-1700s and is one of the most historic industries in the state. According to lsuagcenter.com, the Louisiana commercial sugarcane industry was born in New Orleans at Audubon Park and has operated continuously since. Sugarcane farmers have to burn sugarcane before crops are taken to...
30 Things You Might Hear at a Cajun Funeral
South Louisiana is home to some of the most unique traditions in the world, and funerals are no exception. If we're being honest here, the south, in general, has a way of sending off the dead in a way that would have folks from other parts of the world mistaken that they were at a cookout or some type of celebration.
Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River
Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket
While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
Emu Causes Traffic Delay in Southern State [VIDEO]
An Emu was to blame for a traffic delay in Alabama and the large bird was the subject of conversation for many once they got to work. You can see the large bird just strolling down the road and as you'll see here, it was certainly in no hurry. A...
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Makes Announcement About Run for Governor
There has been speculation for quite some time that current Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will run for governor in 2023. There were many conservatives that wanted him to do so three years ago and challenge incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards. The two have battled each other in court since they each were elected to their respective positions.
Kirk Hammett Joins Journey In Hawaii For ‘Wheel in the Sky’ & ‘Enter Sandman’
Metallica's Kirk Hammett was part of the Journey ohana Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band. First up was Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" followed by the troupe ripping...
