Lowndes County, GA

valdostatoday.com

LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes County and Valdosta host tire recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City of Valdosta and Lowndes County have partnered together to host a fall tire recycling event. Proper disposal of old tires is important. Leaders say leaving old tires laying around is a fire hazard and poses a danger to public health and safety. Recycling saves energy...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta PD enforces curfew for minors

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is warning parents and their kids that they plan to enforce a curfew for minors to help cut down on teen violence. For two weeks straight, children, violence, and guns were all topics of conversation around Valdosta. Now, the Police Department is reinforcing an Official Code of Georgia in hopes of addressing these problems.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Meet the new Valdosta Public Works Administrator

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta appoints Operations Superintendent Anthony Musgrove as the city’s new Public Works Administrator. The City of Valdosta announces Anthony Musgrove as its new Public Works Administrator. Musgrove is a native of Homerville, GA, and graduated from Clinch County High School. He earned his degree in Environmental Horticulture from Valdosta Technical Institute, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Before working with the City of Valdosta, Musgrove worked in the landscaping industry in and around Southwest Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

29 Colquitt County students participate in CFA Leadership Academy

On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders in Colquitt County. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School's first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers is sponsoring the program. According to Chick-fil-a's website, the leadership program has...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta names Director of Utilities

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Utilities Department Engineering Manager Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. The City of Valdosta has promoted Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. Eyre has more than 25 years of experience in the engineering design, inspection, and construction management of water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

City of Valdosta honors Veterans with scheduled headstone cleaning event

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City of Valdosta's Public Works Department is holding its Fall Veteran's Day headstone cleaning to show appreciation for courageous veterans who have passed on. Over time, headstones can become grimy from their constant outdoor...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel

Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Quitman, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

QUITMAN, GA
wfxl.com

Officers investigate shooting in Valdosta

Valdosta police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive around 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say that a thirty-eight-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed the victim was...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Not-so-spooky fun scheduled for Halloween in Southwest Georgia

As the traditional Halloween day quickly approaches on Monday, October 31st, many folks across South Georgia are getting costumes ready for their holiday celebrations. Many communities are gearing up for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and much more. Here is a list of events in SWGA communities to mark on your calendar:
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Southwell: It's more important than ever to get a flu shot

TIFTON, Ga. -- Southwell urges local residents to get a flu shot this flu season as flu cases are expected to rise this year. Southwell consists of Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in Tifton, Southwell Medical and South Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and various physician practices and outpatient centers located throughout the region.
TIFTON, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Ware County Teen Maze

Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WARE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities. Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.
VALDOSTA, GA

