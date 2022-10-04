Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways to Celebrate World Sake DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Marina Del ReyLet's Eat LAMarina Del Rey, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Discusses His Adjustments To Darvin Ham’s System
Russell Westbrook has put in a couple of solid shifts for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022 preseason, showing glimpses of his dominant self in the losses to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. Westbrook’s defense continues to disappoint, but the 2017 NBA MVP did a good job at...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder To ‘Fully Integrate Himself’ With Lakers On Monday
Dennis Schroder’s reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers has been delayed by visa issues that prevented the guard from re-entering the U.S. after his participation at the EuroBasket. Schroder thrived at the European Championship, averaging 22.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in eight games. The 29-year-old and his...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Warriors Preseason Preview: Anthony Davis Playing; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Patrick Beverley Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to win a preseason game in the lead-up to the 2022-23 season’s tip-off — with the next chance to get back in the W column coming against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Head coach Darvin Ham’s lineup shuffling is one of...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Grant Hill Compares His Playstyle To LeBron James
Although the 2021-22 season ended up in flames for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James still managed to have an excellent season. If not for injuries and a poor record James would’ve received more buzz for MVP, but the Lakers were a mess from start to finish and now find themselves struggling to reclaim their throne atop the NBA. Fortunately, they still have James who has shown no signs of slowing down and can conceivably lead the team to a title if the right pieces are put around him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Pleased With Progress Max Christie Has Made So Far
The Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie 35th overall in this year’s NBA Draft after purchasing a pick from the Orlando Magic. He has gotten plenty of time so far during the preseason to show why the Lakers have high hopes for him and is leading the team in minutes so far.
Rams vs. Cowboys Notebook: Dallas Defense Overwhelms Matthew Stafford, LA
The Los Angeles Rams continue to see ghosts after another poor performance against an elite Dallas Cowboys defense.
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold
Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk Low shoes before the New York Giants played the Green Bay Packers.
NFL・
lakersnation.com
Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Preview: Big 3 Sits Out, Lonnie Walker IV Makes Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers might be 0-2 in the preseason, but there have been a lot of reasons for optimism so far and that will look to continue on the second night of their Las Vegas back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That onus will fall on the team’s young players,...
RELATED PEOPLE
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Set To Join Team This Weekend After Figuring Out Visa Issue
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers did not go as planned after the team flamed out in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. Schroder turned down a lucrative four-year extension with the Lakers, and that ended up being a disastrous choice as he was forced to settle for much less money in free agency.
Comments / 0