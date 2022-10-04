Although the 2021-22 season ended up in flames for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James still managed to have an excellent season. If not for injuries and a poor record James would’ve received more buzz for MVP, but the Lakers were a mess from start to finish and now find themselves struggling to reclaim their throne atop the NBA. Fortunately, they still have James who has shown no signs of slowing down and can conceivably lead the team to a title if the right pieces are put around him.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO