Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Harvey Owen Plays With Hues In New Sapphire Collection

September may have come and gone, but a celebration of sapphire is one we’d never dream of missing. And just as the holidays approach, the U.K.-based Harvey Owen has a beautiful new line that toasts the colorful gem in an array of geometric styles and marks the brand’s first foray into colored gemstones—Hues.
SheKnows

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani is a Pampered Princess in an Adorable At-Home Spa Day

Kids truly have it made. From the daily naps to the perfect skin to the lack of responsibilities — yeah, youth is wasted on the young. Kate Hudson’s 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa, is enjoying the good life today, and honestly, we’re super jealous. The little girl is doing a little mid-week relaxation with an at-home spa day hosted by her famous mom, and it includes an amazing foot massage. In the most adorable video ever posted by the Almost Famous actress, a camera pans past a bowl of avocado and a bowl of ice...
ETOnline.com

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins! See Her Sweet Announcement

Hilary Swank's next role: motherhood! The 48-year-old actress announced on Wednesday that she's expecting twins. The joyous news first came during an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank beamed....
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

A Mother’s Complicated Life Gives Modern Renaissance Its Power

Lori Friedman knew she wanted her latest collection to reflect the modern Renaissance woman, which she defines as a person with a thirst for knowledge, a bold spirit, and a deep interest in arts and culture. This mythical woman inspired Friedman’s work from the start, but it was only as...
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Takes Daughter Daisy, 2, To The Pumpkin Patch In Cute New Photos

Katy Perry and her 2-year-old daughter are ready for autumn! The “Firework” singer, 37, and her child with Orlando Bloom, 45, were seen poking around a pumpkin patch on Friday, October 7 in Los Angeles, in photos you can SEE HERE. Katy and her little Daisy looked content and happy as they tackled the requisite seasonal activity, with Katy rocking a brown shirt and pants and white ball cap, and her little one wearing a pumpkin-patch ready flannel top, tutu, and pink cowboy boots! Katy also completed her laid-back look with pink shades and simple earrings.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Mabel & Main Kicks Off Its Plus-Size Brand With Influencer Collabs

Great ideas often spring out of smaller successes, such as when My Trio Rings developed its Full Brilliance collection, the wedding jewelry brand’s first foray into plus sizing. When the My Trio Rings team saw the immediate reaction to Full Brilliance, they realized the plus-size community was underserved, says...
