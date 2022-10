The 7th grade Lady Bombers traveled to West Lafayette Saturday morning and placed 4th in the WCJC Tournament. We were a few errors away from playing for 1st place. To start the day, the Lady Bombers defeated Twin Lakes in 2 sets by scores of 25-9 and 25-16. We were then defeated by Lafayette Central Catholic in 3 sets by scores of 17-25, 25-24 and 10-15.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO