TODAY.com
Parents with 3 kids of a different race share their story: ‘Families don’t have to match’
Sadie and Jarvis Sampson are spreading the message that “families don’t have to match.”. “It's our motto,” Sadie, 26, told TODAY Parents. Sadie and Jarvis, 28, are Black, while their 3-year-old son, Ezra is white. The couple’s 18-month-old twin daughters, Journee and Destinee, are white and Mexican.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
pethelpful.com
'Best Boy' German Shepherd Tenderly Plays with Toddler in Video We Can't Resist
We love seeing kids play with their pets. It's such a unique and special relationship. Almost like having a second set of eyes to keep watch over your little one. Like one little girl and a German Shepherd named Geddy, who were bonding big time in a recent TikTok video.
12tomatoes.com
Toddler Jams To “Uptown Funk” In Adorable Viral Video
One thing that I love about observing other drivers on the road is their car karaoke. We all do it – we all sing along and dance in our seats to music while we’re driving. Sometimes it’s when we’ve had a bad day at work or when we’re on our way to do something fun with friends, or just because we’re vibing with the music and want to let loose behind the wheel.
pethelpful.com
Bulldog Who Loves Getting Attention From Local Boarding School Girls Is a True Stud
Every now and again, you'll meet someone who has a special kind of charm, a certain je ne sais quois that makes them practically irresistible. This English Bulldog named Harry is exactly like that! He loves getting attention from his friends and loved ones, but now he has TikTok fans to love on him, too.
bubbleblabber.com
English Dub Review: The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! “Kokoro-chan Will Not Betray?”
Saurva was busy again experimenting, this time she invents a potion that turns you into a dog, body, and soul. However, she accidentally drinks it herself and turns into a cute black Shiba dog. In this form, she runs into the Landlord. While Saurva thought that she’s a scary punk, the Landlord is actually quite kind to animals and Saurva gets away safely. On the other hand, Jahy-sama discovers a humongous chunk of the mana crystal on the street. However, thinking that it could be one of the Magical Girl’s traps, she agonizes.
How To Teach Toddlers, Preschoolers, And Kindergarteners To Wait
Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
intheknow.com
Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym
These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
