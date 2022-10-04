ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country music icon Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' dies at 90

By Stephen Hubbard
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

Country music icon Loretta Lynn, best known for songs such as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," has died. She was 90 years old.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said in a statement.

Lynn released an unheard of 50 studio albums in her life, most recently "Still Woman Enough" in March 2021.

By the time "Coal Miner's Daughter" hit the big screen in 1980, even the most casual country music fan would've been intimately familiar with Lynn's life story, thanks to the 1970 No. 1 hit that paid tribute to her beginnings in rural poverty in Butcher Holler, Kentucky. When the film became a box office success, it catapulted her to the status of American music icon, and won Sissy Spacek an Academy Award for best actress.

The love of Lynn's life, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, married the teen Loretta Webb, soon taking her an entire continent away from her close-knit family to find work in Washington state. By the time Lynn was 20, she had four children and her singing around the house made her husband believe she could be a star. Doo bought his wife a guitar, she taught herself to play and soon she'd written the song that would be her first country hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gm2GS_0iLW0vxu00
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Lynn and her ambitious husband set out on a grassroots promotional campaign, visiting disc jockeys all across the country. By 1960, her debut single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," was rising on the charts and she made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

The legendary Patsy Cline took Lynn under her wing, and her protégée was hit hard by her sudden death in a plane crash in 1963. Cline left such an impression on Lynn that she named one of her twins, born in 1964, after her.

As a vocalist, Lynn may have carried on the stylings of her idol Kitty Wells, but when it came to songwriting, the untrained musician struck out on a path all her own. Her husband's wandering eye gave life to classics like "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Fist City" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," which would become her first No. 1 country hit in 1966.

Lynn never shied away from taboo topics, particularly ones that affected women. She tackled then-controversial issues like divorce and birth control in "Rated X" and "The Pill," and remained unscathed when they were banned by some radio stations.

Appropriately, the self-styled pioneer was the Country Music Association's first female vocalist of the year, in 1967, an award she would win again in 1972 and 1973. The early '70s would be an epic time for Lynn, as she accomplished a task that's still difficult today: In 1972, she became the first woman ever to be CMA entertainer of the year.

From there, her horizons only expanded. She teamed with Conway Twitty to redefine the country duet with pairings like "After the Fire Is Gone," "Lead Me On" and "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." The two would be named CMA's top vocal duo every year from 1972 to 1975.

In 1976, she found time to write her autobiography, "Coal Miner's Daughter." The accompanying movie from 1980 became one of the year's top 10 highest-grossing films domestically and was nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards in 1981.

By the end of the '70s, Lynn was such a widely marketable commodity, Procter & Gamble chose her to be the spokesperson for its line of oil and shortening. "Crisco'll do you proud every time!" was her tagline in a series of memorable TV spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hicEF_0iLW0vxu00
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Throughout her life, Lynn remained fiercely devoted to her family, doing her best to help both her siblings and her children launch their own country careers. Her youngest sister, Brenda Gail Webb, was reborn Crystal Gayle after Lynn refashioned her name, taking inspiration from a Krystal fast food sign.

Lynn also set about writing her sister's first hit, "I've Cried (The Blue Right Out of My Eyes)." Gayle would succeed her sister in taking home the CMA female vocalist of the year trophy twice, in 1977 and 1978. Lynn's twin daughters, Patsy and Peggy, also achieved some success in the '90s, signing a contract with Warner Brothers as The Lynns.

Lynn's love for her family would also bring her heartbreak. In 1984, life dealt her a difficult blow when her oldest son, 34-year-old Jack Benny Lynn, drowned on her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Just four years later, Lynn would achieve the highest honor in her field, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In the '90s, as her husband's health began to fail, Lynn focused on taking care of the man she'd fallen in love with as a teenager. She managed to finish the memorable "Honky Tonk Angels" album with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette in 1993, but suffered a serious heartbreak when Doo died in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khUWV_0iLW0vxu00
Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though now a bona fide country legend, Lynn's career highlights were still far from over. In 2002, she released a second volume of her autobiography, this time titled "Still Woman Enough." In 2003, she received the Kennedy Center Honor, ahead of her 2004 Grammy-winning collaboration with rocker Jack White, the album "Van Lear Rose."

The woman who'd started her music career with only her wit, hard work and one-of-a-kind sense of humor was never one to give up, even in her 80s. She joked she'd taken care of John Carter Cash backstage at the Opry so his parents, June Carter and Johnny Cash, could perform. In her later years, she headed to Cash Cabin with the respected producer, recording in the same space where Johnny Cash had laid down his final vocals.

The album "Full Circle," released in 2016, was nominated for a Grammy while "White Christmas Blue" followed the same year. The 2017 release of Lynn's "Wouldn't It Be Great" album was delayed when she suffered a stroke but was eventually released a year later.

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Related
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Crystal Gayle
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Tammy Wynette
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Country Radio#Academy Of Country Music#American
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Wynonna Judd recalls the last words she said to mom Naomi

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy