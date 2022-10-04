ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

French writer Annie Ernaux wins the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature

The French writer Annie Ernaux has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature. The 82-year-old writer is known for works that blur the line between memoir and fiction. In making the announcement, the committee noted the "clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory." The permanent secretary also noted during his announcement that they had not been able to reach Ernaux to let her know of the win.
WFAE

WFAE

