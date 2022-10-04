Read full article on original website
French writer Annie Ernaux wins the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature
The French writer Annie Ernaux has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature. The 82-year-old writer is known for works that blur the line between memoir and fiction. In making the announcement, the committee noted the "clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory." The permanent secretary also noted during his announcement that they had not been able to reach Ernaux to let her know of the win.
Art researchers discover one of Dutch artist Vermeer's paintings is not actually his
Praised for being a lone genius, Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer is now believed to have had an associate — possibly an assistant or a student — who painted one of his most iconic works. The discovery was made by a team of curators, conservators and scientists from the...
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The PBS Kids' TV show "Arthur" may have ended but the aardvark has more to say. That's why later this month, the beloved cartoon character is launching The Arthur Podcast. The show will revisit tales from the former TV series as well as narrate new stories about school, friendships and family.
