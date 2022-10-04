Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder
Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
verywellmind.com
Can You Manage Bipolar Disorder Without Medication?
If you're one of the estimated 4.4% of American adults who have bipolar disorder, you may be struggling with how to manage your condition. You may feel like you're on an emotional roller coaster, with highs and lows that are hard to control. And, you may be hesitant to take...
Psych Centra
Longevity and Bipolar Disorder
Living with bipolar disorder can result in a shorter life span if left unmanaged. Research shows that physical illness plays a big role. If you’re living with bipolar disorder, you know firsthand how much it can interfere with your quality of life. Cyclical periods of mania or mania and depression can make it hard to maintain a healthy, stable lifestyle.
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Raleigh News & Observer
These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss
Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a problem of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
A father has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter who ended her life after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Amelie Champagne, 22, from Montreal in Quebec, was left in ‘unbearable pain’ due to the condition, but she had only received her diagnosis in June after spending years attempting to figure out what was wrong with her health.
thefreshtoast.com
7 Best Marijuana Strains For Overall Good Health And Disease Prevention
While there’s no strain that will specifically boost your immune system, you can use these strains to lower stress levels that will then strengthen your immunity. The ongoing pandemic awoke an important discussion that people haven’t had for a while; how to boost the immune system. People are popping vitamins and eating citrus fruits in a bid to protect themselves from the virus, while some folks have been looking into marijuana as well.
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
sciencealert.com
An Early Warning Sign of Dementia Risk May Be Keeping You Up at Night, Says New Study
We spend a third of our lives asleep. And a quarter of our time asleep is spent dreaming. So, for the average person alive in 2022, with a life expectancy of around 73, that clocks in at just over six years of dreaming. Yet, given the central role that dreaming...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
Comments / 0