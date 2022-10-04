Charlotte firefighter buying groceries renders aid to shooting victim at shopping center

CHARLOTTE — A firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department rushed to aid a shooting victim Tuesday morning at a southwest shopping center.

Firefighter Michael Cunningham was at a grocery store to buy lunch for his crew when he saw someone get shot outside the store at Berewick Town Center Drive and Steele Creek Road.

Cunningham rendered medical aid until Engine 38 arrived and took over. The firefighter also kept bystanders safe and out of harm’s way, the fire department stated.

“We are extremely proud of firefighter Cunningham for answering the call to serve and for his heroic act,” said fire department officials in a news release.

MEDIC said the victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A witness inside a beauty salon said she saw two men fighting in an SUV in the parking lot. That was when the two men got out of the SUV and one shot another in the leg, according to the witness.

“Apparently, the two gentlemen were fighting inside the SUV,” witness Kelly Mudgett said. “They hit the cars and started rolling back.”

She thought her car was hit.

“One guy was shot in the leg and we ended up locking ourselves back in the Great Clips to be safe,” Mudgett said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the Berewick Town Center shopping center and spotted at least one ambulance leaving the scene.

Channel 9 saw a police presence at the shopping center and at nearby businesses, including a Hampton Inn & Suites.

At about 11 a.m., one person was taken into custody by police near the Hampton Inn.

“The gentlemen who did the shooting, he took off behind the building and I believe they captured him,” Mudgett said. “I do believe so. One of the officers said that they had captured him.”

“I was scared for the safety of the customers,” witness Jeel Jadeja said. “I was concerned for their safety and of course, for the gentleman involved. It was very frightening to witness.”

