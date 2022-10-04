Read full article on original website
Related
'Men aren’t playing girls sports': Transgender students take center stage in Kansas governor's race
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released a new campaign ad in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports, hoping to weaken Republican efforts to seize on a key education issue as a way to hurt the Democratic governor’s reelection chances. Republicans have sought to highlight Kelly’s...
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition
One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Oklahoma sued by 3 transgender students over new prohibitive bathroom law
Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.
How do Americans view policies on gender? Poll shows big difference between age groups
Views vary by age, party, race, and ethnicity, a poll by Pew Research Center found.
RELATED PEOPLE
Should students be allowed to begin gender transition without parental consent? Two Virginia mothers weigh in
Two Virginia mothers shared their opposing views on whether teachers should allow students to take steps toward transitioning genders without parental consent. Fairfax County Public Schools, where the two moms send their children, issued training materials for teachers indicating that students can change their names and pronouns on school documents without parental consent, and can use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently updated model policies that say schools should restrict students to programs and bathrooms that align with their biological sex, though the Virginia Republican's orders are likely to face legal challenges.
As Democrats run on abortion rights, more Republicans run away from the issue
There’s been a big shakeup in Michigan election politics since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, as polls show increasing support for abortion rights. Many Republicans in Michigan and across the country have been staying quiet or given misleading responses on their stances against...
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
Vox
The Supreme Court fight over whether religious schools can discriminate against LGBTQ people
An Orthodox Jewish university in New York City is the latest to join the war over when religious faith provides an exemption to anti-discrimination laws — especially when those laws benefit LGBTQ people. On Friday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor handed down a brief and unexplained order, which temporarily allows Yeshiva...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
'Taking control of our own lives': Virginia students walk out over reversal of transgender protections
Virginia students walked out of class Tuesday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin reversed the state's transgender protections at schools.
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake
DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
American Family Survey: When it comes to abortion, there are the extremes — and then everybody else
New findings from the American Family Survey show that most Americans hold nuanced views on abortion that could help states craft policy on abortion and abortion pills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Republican pitch for people worried about abortion bans: How about a discount on diapers?
With Roe v. Wade overturned, Republican lawmakers across the country are now offering abortion bans and discounts on diapers.
Essence
'Tell Somebody': Divine 9 Campaign Aims To Save Lives Of Black Women
Sorority and fraternity members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc., commonly known as the Divine 9, have come together in an effort to protect the lives of Black women following the historic overturning of Roe V. Wade by The Supreme Court. The repeal of the law, which was in place for nearly half a century, ended the constitutional right to an abortion.
Comments / 0