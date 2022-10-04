ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Fox News

Should students be allowed to begin gender transition without parental consent? Two Virginia mothers weigh in

Two Virginia mothers shared their opposing views on whether teachers should allow students to take steps toward transitioning genders without parental consent. Fairfax County Public Schools, where the two moms send their children, issued training materials for teachers indicating that students can change their names and pronouns on school documents without parental consent, and can use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently updated model policies that say schools should restrict students to programs and bathrooms that align with their biological sex, though the Virginia Republican's orders are likely to face legal challenges.
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Essence

'Tell Somebody': Divine 9 Campaign Aims To Save Lives Of Black Women

Sorority and fraternity members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc., commonly known as the Divine 9, have come together in an effort to protect the lives of Black women following the historic overturning of Roe V. Wade by The Supreme Court. The repeal of the law, which was in place for nearly half a century, ended the constitutional right to an abortion.
