U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO