American Songwriter

Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023

Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances. “Bringing everything I know about Mathematics...
The FADER

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
NME

Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Ed Sheeran
Variety

U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
