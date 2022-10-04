Read full article on original website
Related
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023 coming to area: Schedule, dates, where to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the United States in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter will break out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour
Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free. Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album,...
Ed Sheeran to Bring Mathematics Tour to US in 2023
Ed Sheeran + North American tour dates = an end to the near-five-year Sheeran drought. It’s official. The Mathematics (+,-,=, ÷, x) tour is coming United States-side and will mark an end to the singer’s long-running dry spell of U.S. performances. “Bringing everything I know about Mathematics...
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates
Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Florida Man's 'Brilliant' Trick Saved Store From Hurricane Ian Flooding
"This literally could have saved my home," TikToker Cori Bosco said after her own water-proofing attempts failed.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
'I Covered My $1.6 Million Mansion In Doodles'
Doing something seemingly bizarre with the risk of failing is better than not trying at all.
Depeche Mode to Continue After Andy Fletcher’s Death, Announce New Album + 2023 Tour Dates
For those wondering, Depeche Mode will continue after the death of longtime keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died on May 26 of this year. During a press event to announce their upcoming plans, the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that a new album is en route and that the band will return to the road in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ringo Starr tests positive for COVID; tour ‘on hold while he recuperates’
Legendary drummer Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement read on Starr’s Instagram on Monday. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. Initially on Oct. 1, Four Winds Casino […]
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
Hurricane Ian's death toll has climbed into the triple digits
Homeless Pets From Hurricane Ian Travel to New York on Rare Rescue Flight
Some 150 dogs were flown out of the state in the largest Hurricane Ian animal rescue, as shelters in Florida needed space to allow for newly displaced pets.
Florida Amusement Park Removes Ride After Teenager Fell to Death
The timeline of removing the ride depends on pending approvals of all involved parties and regulatory entities, according to the company that operated the ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Tip or Die': Restaurant's Tipping Policy Divides Internet
"If you can't afford to pay your employees a fair and livable wage. Relying on generosity. You can't afford to be in business. Just saying," one comment read.
Over 1M Homes in Florida Areas Hit Hardest by Ian Have No Flood Insurance
Hurricane Ian could financially ruin numerous families in the Sunshine State who don't have flood insurance.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
989M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0