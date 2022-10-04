ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Those who suffered in Covid-19 pandemic will be at 'heart' of inquiry, chairwoman says

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0kkk_0iLVziF000

Bereaved families and those who suffered in the Covid -19 pandemic will be at the “heart” of the public inquiry, its chairwoman has said.

Baroness Heather Hallett opened the independent inquiry in London on Tuesday, 4 October, in what she said would be a “thorough” and “fair” hearing.

The inquiry will investigate the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic, the Government’s response, and its impact on patients, NHS and social care staff and the public.

“Those who have suffered will be at the heart of the inquiry and I intend to keep that promise,” Lady Hallett said.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Return of the mask! Five NHS trusts have already brought back face covering rules for patients and visitors following Covid's resurgence

At least five NHS trusts in England have brought back mask requirements due to Covid's resurgence, MailOnline can reveal. Sites in Suffolk, Essex and Gloucestershire now require all visitors to wear face coverings when in their hospitals. Some are also asking patients to wear masks and reimposing social distancing guidelines, in scenes reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic#Uk#Nhs
The Independent

Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight

Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a pontoon on a school trip said she expected the teachers accused of causing her death to have “respect and integrity”.Brenda Lawson told a French court her family had been through “torturous suffering” since her daughter Jessica’s death near Limoges in 2015.She also criticised the response from the UK and Wolfreton School to Jessica’s death, saying they “did not provide us with any answers or help in any way”.Asked to describe the schoolgirl on Tuesday, Mrs Lawson told the court: “To describe Jessica is easy really.“We use the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-soldier found hanging after charity’s PTSD support ended, inquest told

A former soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder who was found hanging three months after he lost support from a specialist veteran’s charity was “upset” when the service ended, an inquest has heard.Alan Forcer, 40, had been treated by the Combat Stress (CS) charity but was told the service was being redesigned and that he would be transferred to an NHS group for veterans.The father-of-three, from Hartlepool, joined the Army at 16 and served in Northern Ireland, but, after a distressing tour of Kosovo, he was eventually discharged around the age of 18.He went missing from his current partner’s home in...
MILITARY
The Independent

Suella Braverman says it is her ‘dream’ and ‘obsession’ to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda

Suella Braverman has said that seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.But the new home secretary told an event at the Conservative Party conference that she does not expect any planes to take off until after Christmas, because of ongoing legal challenges.“I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” Ms Braverman said. “[Starting by Christmas]  would be amazing but if I’m honest I think it will take longer. We’ve got to come out of the legal dispute...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Powys: Woman who illegally buried father advised against NHS help

A woman secretly carried out an illegal pagan-style burial for her father after advising him not to seek medical help, an inquest has heard. Eirys Brett suggested Donald Brett take alternative medicines instead, but he became "quite unwell" and died. Ms Brett and her boyfriend then drove the 78-year-old's body...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Top 20 Covid hotspots as cases rise - see infections in your area

Coronavirus cases are once again rising in the UK, with hospital infections in England having soared by more than a third in a week.One in 65 people in England – equating to more than 850,000 people – are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending 17 September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.This estimate was a rise from the previous week’s figure of one in 70 people – roughly 766,500 individuals, based on figures extrapolated from nose and throat swabs of a smaller group across the country. This compares to a summer peak...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Cooking up solutions to cost of living crisis

My 83-year-old neighbour came for tea last week, but apologised for having to leave in a hurry. “I need to check how my hotpot supper is cooking,” she said. “It’s on the bonfire I’ve made from garden clippings.” That’s heating and eating in 2022 in Thérèse Coffey’s constituency.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Veterinary nurse who had to be restrained on flight after downing vodka allowed to keep job

A drunk veterinary nurse who was dubbed “every passenger’s worst nightmare” when she downed so much vodka on a flight she could barely speak has been allowed to carry on working.Katherine Heyes 29, who “did not consider herself to be drunk at any point”, drank a bottle of vodka with two friends on a flight to Turkey from Manchester for an all-girls holiday in May 2019, a disciplinary committee heard.Ms Heyes was described by a fellow passenger as “bordering on manic” as she was “screaming and swearing at everyone” and had to be restrained by her friends.Ms Heyes had also...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy