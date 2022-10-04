ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Benn ‘could send Chris Eubank Jr into retirement’, coach claims

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 2 days ago

Conor Benn ’s coach has claimed that the 26-year-old could retire Chris Eubank Jr with an early knockout this weekend.

Benn and Eubank Jr will go head to head at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (8 October), almost 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for the second time in what was a heated rivalry.

Ahead of Saturday’s all-British main event, 33-year-old Eubank Jr has claimed that he will have to retire if he loses to Benn , 26, who could ensure that happens with an early stoppage, according to the younger fighter’s coach Tony Sims.

“Conor Benn could send Chris Eubank Jr into retirement, but it depends on how the fight pans out,” Sims said while speaking to Paddy Power .

“If it’s a great fight, the fans will probably call for a return – whatever way it goes. If Chris wins in a dull fight, maybe the fans won’t call it out, it just depends on what way the fight goes.

“If Conor Benn knocks Chris Eubank Jr out early then obviously he has to retire, so it just depends on how the whole fight pans out before you can speak about retirement.”

The unbeaten Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) will be moving up two weight classes for a 157lbs catchweight bout with Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), who will be cutting three pounds more than usual.

Benn will return to welterweight after this weekend, however, Sims has said.

“There is no rematch clause,” he said. “This is because, first and foremost, in Conor Benn’s mind he wants to go on and win a title at welterweight. The plan of thinking is to take this fight and then move back down to his original weight and fire away for the world title.

“The world title is held up at the moment with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr, and they are supposed to be fighting at the end of November, so there is nothing you can do apart from take [Benn] into fights anyway.”

Born Rivals. Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on Saturday 8 October, live and exclusive on DAZN PPV. Sign up now .

