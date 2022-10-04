Casemiro will be feeling ‘disrespected’ at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand claims

Rio Ferdinand believes that Casemiro will be feeling “disrespected” due to a lack of opportunities since joining Manchester United .

The Brazilian midfielder was signed by the club from Real Madrid for a significant fee this summer, seeking a new challenge after nearly a decade in the Spanish capital.

The 30-year-old is yet to force his way in to Erik ten Hag ’s first-choice side, however, beginning the Manchester derby among the substitutes with Scott McTominay preferred in a holding midfield role.

Casemiro played half an hour in his fourth league appearance from the bench for his new club and made his only start so far against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at the beginning of September.

The three-time Champions League winner was expected to immediately command a starting spot, but Ferdinand believes that the Brazilian is yet to receive a “fair crack of the whip”.

“The geezer [Casemiro] hasn’t been given a chance,” Ferdinand said on FIVE .

“He hasn’t been given a fair crack of the whip. He’s come in and played in a Europa League game against some dead team.

“He hasn’t been given a start in the side when he’s fit and ready, he’s regressed in terms of fitness, so he’s worse off than when he came.

|He must be sitting there and thinking; ‘Wow, I’m happy to be here at Manchester United, but I’m feeling a little bit disrespected here, given what I’ve done’. I’d be surprised if he’s not feeling like that.”

Casemiro started twice for Brazil during the international break, including partnering club teammate Fred in a midfield two during the 5-1 win against Tunisia.

Ten Hag has explained that the former Real Madrid midfielder’s place out of his starting side was due to the strong form of McTominay during a four-match winning run prior to the extended break from Premier League action.

“On the day we signed him, we started to win and it’s about the team,” Ten Hag said.

“The team is doing really well, it’s not against Casemiro, it’s for, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed great in the team and then we get into a run.

“But I’m sure it will be important for us in the long and short-term, he will find himself in the team but it has to come in a natural way.”

Manchester United travel to Nicosia to take on Omonia in the Europa League this week before a trip to Everton on Sunday.