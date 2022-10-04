ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This reusable electric hand warmer is a cold-weather essential

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYoun_0iLVzRBX00

Calling all fair-weather lovers, if the imminent arrival of colder days has you feeling blue, it might be time to invest in solutions that will keep you warm all winter long.

While plug-in mini heaters and hot water bottles serve as great options when you’re at home, if venturing outdoors, there’s one nifty gadget that can help ensure you’re as toasty as can be: an electric hand warmer.

Ideal for any outdoor activity, these pocket-sized essentials have become extremely popular of late. Owing to their design, these winter warmers are lightweight, easy to use and a great way to keep your mitts warm when your gloves just aren’t cutting it.

Luckily for you, we’ve tracked down a model that is proving a huge hit on Amazon. With three temperature settings and a run time of up to eight hours, the rechargeable warmer might just be your next winter essential – it can even serve as a power bank too.

Should you be looking for a way to make being out in the coldest conditions that bit more bearable, read on for all the details and find out how you can buy it now.

Read more:

Ocoopa rechargeable electric hand warmer: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmBkj_0iLVzRBX00

As winter gets ever closer, what’s for certain is we’ll all be after ways of keeping the chill at bay, particularly when it comes to venturing outdoors. Whether you’re a dog walker, sports spectator, cyclist or avid skier, Ocoopa’s rechargeable electric hand warmer is a big hit on Amazon, and we can see why.

While we’ve not yet tested this nifty device, with just a touch of a button, it warms up on both sides, and there are three temperature levels to choose from – 35C, 47C and 55C – depending on how much thawing your hands need. According to the brand, the rechargeable device can run for up to eight hours, so you’ll have plenty of warmth. Better still, it also can double up as a power bank too, making it a great piece of kit for any outdoor pursuits.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on cold-weather home essentials, try the links below:

Looking for more energy-efficent home appliances? Our expert-led guide has you covered

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: 7 cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter

As the cold, dark days of autumn and winter draw in, Britons’ concerns over the rising cost of energy, fuel, food, and other goods are at an all-time high. While the government has announced a package of support to limit how much households will pay per unit of gas and electricity from October, many are fearful of getting overwhelmed by soaring costs.A recent poll of more than 2,000 UK adults found that nearly one in four people plan never to turn on their heating this winter in a bid to save money. In addition, 69 per cent of those...
U.K.
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Aldi’s bargain heated clothes airer for fast-drying laundry is coming back

With winter around the corner, it’s time to wave goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside. And with the rising cost of living and soaring energy prices, we also might want to bid farewell to our usual tendencies of chucking a fresh load into the tumble dryer. But what’s the solution? Enter: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated dryer is a far more energy effiicent way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Hand Warmer#Design
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25

"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish.  And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

9 best handheld vacuums that will make quick clean-ups a breeze

There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
ELECTRONICS
Yahoo!

7 fall camping essentials to add to your list before heading out into the wilderness

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Camping allows the whole family to spend time together and enjoy the great outdoors. The golden light and colorful leaves of fall make it the perfect season for a camping trip, but as leaves change and the temperature drops you’ll need comfy gear to keep you warm. There’s a good chance your summertime gear isn’t designed to stand up to the cold or accommodate the earlier sunsets. Whether you need to pick up just a few items or you need a complete set, Amazon has you covered.
HOBBIES
msn.com

What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter

If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
Gadget Flow

Winterize your house with these useful smart home gadgets

Sure, it’s gonna get cold outside. But you’ll be ready for sub-zero temperatures and foot-high snow drifts when you install any of these smart home gadgets for winter. From smart thermostats to ultrasonic humidifiers, these products take your home from chilly to cozy. Let’s check them out.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Even the Most Brutal Winters Are No Match for the Best Heated Jackets

When it comes to staying warm in winter, everyone is familiar with the basics — wear insulating inner layers, warm socks and don’t forget to protect your head with a beanie or winter hat. But when it’s bitingly, hellishly cold, sometimes you need a little extra help. Insulated jackets are great at trapping your body’s natural warmth, but they don’t generate their own warmth. Enter heated jackets. Heated jackets are a lot like heated blankets, except you can take them outside of the house. Heated jackets feature a power source, typically a rechargeable battery pack, along with heating elements. These heating...
APPAREL
The Independent

10 best kids’ water bottles: Stainless-steel and leak-proof vessels

You may be trying to encourage your children to do two things: firstly, drink more water and secondly, use less plastic. And what better place to start than choosing the best reusable bottle? By switching to a reusable bottle instead of single-use plastic, it makes staying hydrated easier, and in the long term it’s good for your wallet and the environment.According to the British Nutrition Foundation, generally speaking, children should aim to drink about six to eight glasses of fluid per day.Of course, the amount of fluid a child needs depends on many factors – including their age, gender, the...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Brand Behind the Customizable Pillow I Love Is Having a Major Sale That Includes Their New Innovative Sleep System

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Choosing the “perfect” pillow can be a tedious task, especially if you need a variety of features to make your night’s rest as cozy as it can be. Wouldn’t it be great if there was one pillow that did it all? Brooklinen’s sister brand, Marlow, has a pillow that does just that, so it’s no surprise that it’s become an editor favorite. Considering the countless pillows AT staffers have tried, The Pillow has earned a permanent spot on the bed. “This pillow is smartly designed to be one-size-fits-all, which particularly suits my unpredictable sleep patterns,” said Best List writer Kendall Cornish. “No tossing and turning, finding the right pillow, or getting a kink in my neck that ruins my whole week. I truly love my Marlow.” Since its launch last year, the Pillow is now joined by Marlow’s moisture-wicking Cooling Pillow Protector and The Sleep System, a bundle of comfort that accommodates a wide range of sleepers from those who sleep warm to those who change positions during the night. I had the chance to try out The Sleep System, and it surpassed my expectations.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Butterfly numbers still ‘worryingly low’ in 2022 despite good weather

A warm and sunny spell in the summer of 2022 led to increased sightings of certain butterfly species such as the Gatekeeper and Common Blue but overall numbers are still “worryingly low”, experts have said.Sightings of the Comma, a popular species often found in gardens, increased by 95% compared with last year, according to the results from the annual Big Butterfly Count in the UK.The Gatekeeper, a species often found along hedgerows and woodland rides, as well as in gardens, was the most spotted butterfly during this year’s count, reporting a 58% increase from last year.But experts are worried the...
ANIMALS
TechRadar

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review

A do-it-all duvet, the Simba 3-in-1 Duvet comprises two super-soft hypoallergenic duvets with different tog ratings, which popper together to form one super duvet for when it gets cold. The design is thoughtful and effective, and the sleep feel is lightweight yet cosy. A great choice for all sleepers, whether you run hot or feel the cold.
MANUFACTURING
macaronikid.com

Snuggle up with a Custom T-Shirt Quilt by Project Repat (and save 30%)

Do you have piles of T-shirts that represent special events or memories in your life that you can't bear to part with? Project Repat takes your T-shirt memories and creates high-quality, affordable quilts that provide a lifetime usable keepsake. Project Repat takes a perfect square from each of your shirts,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best air purifiers for reducing pollutants in your home

We’re all aware the air quality on busy city streets is not the best for our health. But few of us pay as much attention to the air we breathe inside our homes, despite one study finding that indoor air pollution can be more than three times worse than outdoors. This can be created by fresh paint, cleaning products and even that beloved scented candle, while airborne allergens such as dust and pet fur can cause severe problems for some people.Regular cleaning won’t do the trick either – while thorough dusting is always advisable, it won’t eliminate microscopic particles or...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy