This reusable electric hand warmer is a cold-weather essential

Calling all fair-weather lovers, if the imminent arrival of colder days has you feeling blue, it might be time to invest in solutions that will keep you warm all winter long.

While plug-in mini heaters and hot water bottles serve as great options when you’re at home, if venturing outdoors, there’s one nifty gadget that can help ensure you’re as toasty as can be: an electric hand warmer.

Ideal for any outdoor activity, these pocket-sized essentials have become extremely popular of late. Owing to their design, these winter warmers are lightweight, easy to use and a great way to keep your mitts warm when your gloves just aren’t cutting it.

Luckily for you, we’ve tracked down a model that is proving a huge hit on Amazon. With three temperature settings and a run time of up to eight hours, the rechargeable warmer might just be your next winter essential – it can even serve as a power bank too.

Should you be looking for a way to make being out in the coldest conditions that bit more bearable, read on for all the details and find out how you can buy it now.

Ocoopa rechargeable electric hand warmer: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

As winter gets ever closer, what’s for certain is we’ll all be after ways of keeping the chill at bay, particularly when it comes to venturing outdoors. Whether you’re a dog walker, sports spectator, cyclist or avid skier, Ocoopa’s rechargeable electric hand warmer is a big hit on Amazon, and we can see why.

While we’ve not yet tested this nifty device, with just a touch of a button, it warms up on both sides, and there are three temperature levels to choose from – 35C, 47C and 55C – depending on how much thawing your hands need. According to the brand, the rechargeable device can run for up to eight hours, so you’ll have plenty of warmth. Better still, it also can double up as a power bank too, making it a great piece of kit for any outdoor pursuits.

