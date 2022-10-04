ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Government plans ‘protect the most vulnerable’, Brandon Lewis says amid controversy

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Brandon Lewis has claimed the government is focusing on “protecting the most vulnerable in society” with its economic policies.

The justice secretary was speaking amid reports Liz Truss is looking at raising benefits in line with average earnings growth, rather than inflation .

“I think we’ve shown, not just through the most recent statement which does protect the most vulnerable in the best way we can from these energy prices and global inflation... this is a government that does focus on the most vulnerable in society,” Mr Lewis said.

