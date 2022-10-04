Read full article on original website
General Hospital woes continue for the cast as Chad Duell suffers heart-related symptoms of long Covid
Chad Duell was replaced by Robert Atkinson three times in recent months on General Hospital. The actor who portrays Michael Corinthos dealt with Covid-related issues each time Robert Atkinson stepped into the role. This last time Duell was hospitalized because he thought he had a heart attack but found out that he was dealing with long Covid.
General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Has A Special Message For Fans Following Exit
Johnny Wactor began acting in 2007 on the show "Army Wives." He's appeared in shows such as "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and had a recurring role on the hit series "Westworld," as well as acting in several movies including "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage." But it was his role as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" that made him a soap opera star. Per Soaps She Knows, when Wactor first started on "GH" in 2020, he was concerned that he'd be out of a job because the show ceased production due to the pandemic, but things eventually returned to normal.
Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn Recast With Former Portrayer
Blink, and you might miss her. But the week of October 3, Briana Lane will be returning to General Hospital and replacing Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn for a single episode. Lane, an Emmy nominee for her stint as a sub during Setton’s 2020 maternity leave, tells Soap Opera Digest that her Port Charles comeback made for “a wild 48 hours.” She was called about filling in on a Monday and went to work two days later. In between, she tuned in to the show to see how the character had changed since she last played Ned and Lois’ daughter. She also watched episodes in which she herself held the role “to help myself remember how I played her.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Everything You Need to Know About Tucker McCall
'The Young and the Restless' character Tucker McCall is returning with Trevor St. John taking over the role.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Fall Preview!
Port Charles is never boring but this fall as the temperatures cool off, things are definitely going to be heating up! Check out this GENERAL HOSPITAL fall preview courtesy of the soap’s headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor!. Sonny and Nina’s relationship will continue to be tested,...
Genie Francis Is Coming Back to GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Laura hasn’t been seen in Port Charles in months, but Genie Francis is on her way back to GENERAL HOSPITAL, so we’ll be seeing the mayor back in action before we know it! Laura was last seen back on July 15 when she decided to leave town and fly to Italy to help her mother, Lesley, after learning her home had burned down.
‘General Hospital’: Fans Think Maxie and Cody Would Make a Cute Couple
'General Hospital' fans think Maxie Jones should dump Austin Gatlin-Holt and hook up with newcomer Cody Bell.
Why Did GENERAL HOSPITAL Kill Brando? — Johnny Wactor Speaks Out!
Brando’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL came as a shock to the audience since most viewers thought that Sasha’s husband would pull through after being attacked by The Hook. But the gruesome murder was also a shock for the character’s former portrayer, Johnny Wactor, who found out on a Friday in late July that GH would not be picking up the last cycle of his contract.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate that the 2022 fall season will be filled with secrets and romance for Port Charles citizens.
Eden McCoy Reveals How Josslyn Feels About Dex on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Cameron may still be oblivious, but fans have definitely noticed the sparks flying between Josslyn and Dex on GENERAL HOSPITAL! Things may have gotten off to a rough start when she caught him and Sonny beating up Felty in the stairwell, but Dex later helped her save Ava’s life after she was attacked and even went dumpster diving with her to find Avery’s missing bracelet!
GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kathleen Gati Thanks Anthony Geary
This past August marked Kathleen Gati’s 10th anniversary playing GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Liesl Obrecht. In an interview with Soaps.com dishing about her decade in Port Charles, Gati shared her excitement for the career milestone, especially since playing Dr. Obrecht was only supposed to be a two-day job. Until, she explained, GH icon Anthony Geary (ex-Luke) got involved!
General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus may get his nephew Spencer to see the light in more ways than one
General Hospital fans saw Jeff Kober return on Monday as Cyrus Renault. In 2021 the actor said he asked GH exects to allow his character to "find God" and they listened. The Bible-thumping villain saved his great nephew Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) from being beaten by a man whose weapon was a book. Laura Collins's half-brother attempted to school her grandson on the ways of Pentonvile but Spencer was not having any of it.
Alley Mills Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
A very familiar face is showing up in Port Charles when Alley Mills joins the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL in a brand new mystery role! Soap Opera Digest broke the news and revealed that she would be making her first appearance at the end of October. Mills is probably best...
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Reasons Why Tara Locke Should Return
It's been over a year since Tara Locke was last seen and she might be overdue for a return to 'The Young and the Restless.'
Matt Cohen Teases His Visit to GENERAL HOSPITAL!
The doctor is in! Well, maybe… Matt Cohen shared a video clip on Instagram that has fans hoping he’s coming back to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Dr. Griffin Monro!. Cohen’s post has no caption aside from tagging the official GH Instagram account and a heart emoji. In the video, the actor is sitting in his parked car and says, “Just out here having a little fun. Not a bad day at all.” He then pans down from his face in the rear-view mirror to his lap, where there is a piece of paper that says “GH CREW” on it.
Why General Hospital Fans Just Can't Seem To Care About Willow's Deadly Illness
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) have had a drama-filled relationship on "General Hospital" so far. Originally, Willow was with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), and Michael was dating Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). However, Willow was helping Michael battle for custody of his young son, Wiley, against the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Their respective partners hatched a scheme to push the two together so they could present a united front for the judge and bolster their chances of winning their case.
Peter Bergman says he can't wait for fans to see what's coming on The Young and the Restless
Peter Bergman is excited about Jack Abbott's future. Peter Bergman who portrays Jack Abbott feels the same way as The Young and the Restless fans about the direction of the CBS soap. Recently, Soaps.com shared what the veteran actor had to say and viewers are in total agreement. Every issue that Bergman spoke of has been addressed by spoilers and on social media by those who watch the show.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Douglas Will Be Getting A New Yet Familiar Face
For the last few months, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been firing on all cylinders. One of the central storylines has been about young Douglas Forrester, currently played by child actor Django Ferri. Chaos erupted when Douglas' father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), informed his adoptive mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), that he wanted the boy to live with him full-time, per Soap Opera Spy. The possible custody battle between Thomas and Hope has polarized viewers and led to the Forresters and the Logans waging war against one another. Longtime lovers Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have found themselves at a crossroads in their marriage because of their opposing viewpoints about who Douglas is better off residing with.
