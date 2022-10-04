Sumner Newscow report — It was quite a game as McPherson defeated Wellington 34-32 on a walk-off field goal. Crusader fans may underestimate just how big of an upset this almost was. McPherson came into the game as the heavy favorite and saw its 31-12 second-half lead evaporate. It took an 80-yard last-minute drive that ended with an 18-yard field goal as time expired to preserve the win. We will have the full details and pictures. In the meantime, watch the video above by Hunter Lough of Wellington’s huge fourth-quarter performance. And we have the stats below.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO