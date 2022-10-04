Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington nearly pulls off the upset, McPherson victorious on last-second field goal
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — An 18-yard walk-off field goal by Blaise Hoover was the difference in preventing Wellington from securing a huge upset and statement win over McPherson Friday night at Sellers Park. Wellington erased a 31-12 third-quarter deficit with 20 consecutive points to take a 32-31...
WPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County Deputy involved in fatal Wichita crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash in northwest Wichita. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of 29th and 136th.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Domestic dispute ends with shots fired in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning. The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m. According to HPD, there was a dispute […]
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington-McPherson highlights and stats
Sumner Newscow report — It was quite a game as McPherson defeated Wellington 34-32 on a walk-off field goal. Crusader fans may underestimate just how big of an upset this almost was. McPherson came into the game as the heavy favorite and saw its 31-12 second-half lead evaporate. It took an 80-yard last-minute drive that ended with an 18-yard field goal as time expired to preserve the win. We will have the full details and pictures. In the meantime, watch the video above by Hunter Lough of Wellington’s huge fourth-quarter performance. And we have the stats below.
Gag order on Wichita police chief finalists is cause for alarm | Opinion
City Hall forbidding chief applicants from talking to the press is an unprecedented action that hurts you.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Updated Saturday, October 8: Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified the deputy killed in a crash near Maize Friday night as 22-year-old Sidnee Carter. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Carter served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years at the Sedgwick County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is awake, could transfer rehabilitation hospital soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An 11-year-old Wichita boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike to school last month has been awake for a short while now, and his parents hope to move him to a rehabilitation hospital soon. Nathan Veith's mother said on social media four...
kfdi.com
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington outlines what can be accepted at the Recycling Center
——— Public Works Staff continues to receive inquiries regarding incorrect information people are obtaining on our Recycling Center hours and accepted items. A Google search for Wellington recycling will bring up various websites, including www.kansasrecycles.org, that may not always contain the most up-to-date and accurate information, despite our efforts to provide them with the correct information.
wichitabyeb.com
One Jose Pepper’s location has closed
It came without warning, but the Jose Pepper’s restaurant at 2243 N. Tyler Road is now closed. An employee made the announcement on Facebook about the sudden closing. I was able to later confirm the news following the post. The west side locale has already been removed from their corporate site’s location map.
Sedgwick County Jail deputies find shanks, phone charger in search of jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search of two pods within the Sedgwick County Jail uncovered contraband in the jail, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
KBI: Bodies found by authorities in eastern Kansas identified, cause of death revealed
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an update regarding two people who were found dead on Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies revealed that both victims died of gunshot wounds, and the cases are now considered homicides.
KWCH.com
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Council passes ordinance that requires a driver’s license to operate a golf cart in town
By Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington City Council met on Tuesday night to travel tired ground and take care of other business as normal. The important bits of the meeting took up almost no time at all, surprisingly. There were two ordinances on the agenda that updated...
Comments / 0