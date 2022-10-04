ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

adastraradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WPD officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Domestic dispute ends with shots fired in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A 23-year-old woman is in jail after police say she fired a gun during a domestic disturbance in Haysville Wednesday morning. The Haysville Police Department said that officers went to investigate a disturbance call in the 300 block of German shortly after 6 a.m. According to HPD, there was a dispute […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington-McPherson highlights and stats

Sumner Newscow report — It was quite a game as McPherson defeated Wellington 34-32 on a walk-off field goal. Crusader fans may underestimate just how big of an upset this almost was. McPherson came into the game as the heavy favorite and saw its 31-12 second-half lead evaporate. It took an 80-yard last-minute drive that ended with an 18-yard field goal as time expired to preserve the win. We will have the full details and pictures. In the meantime, watch the video above by Hunter Lough of Wellington’s huge fourth-quarter performance. And we have the stats below.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Updated Saturday, October 8: Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified the deputy killed in a crash near Maize Friday night as 22-year-old Sidnee Carter. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Carter served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years at the Sedgwick County...
MAIZE, KS
kfdi.com

Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

City of Wellington outlines what can be accepted at the Recycling Center

——— Public Works Staff continues to receive inquiries regarding incorrect information people are obtaining on our Recycling Center hours and accepted items. A Google search for Wellington recycling will bring up various websites, including www.kansasrecycles.org, that may not always contain the most up-to-date and accurate information, despite our efforts to provide them with the correct information.
WELLINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

One Jose Pepper’s location has closed

It came without warning, but the Jose Pepper’s restaurant at 2243 N. Tyler Road is now closed. An employee made the announcement on Facebook about the sudden closing. I was able to later confirm the news following the post. The west side locale has already been removed from their corporate site’s location map.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman dead after NE Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS

