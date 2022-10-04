Read full article on original website
Related
knpr
California water agencies strike an agreement to conserve some Colorado River supply
Water agencies in southern California announced a new agreement to voluntarily cut back on their total water from the Colorado River use by 9%. The deal is a rare instance of collaboration between water departments representing cities and farms, and comes amid federal pressure to conserve water in the face of historic drought.
knpr
For some in Nevada, Stewart Indian School is a monument to Indigenous resilience
The first graduating class of the Stewart Indian School in 1901. The school opened in 1890 with 37 students from local Washoe, Shoshone, and Paiute tribes. For most people outside of the Native community, the story of Indian boarding schools is hazy, if they know anything about it at all. But just outside of Carson City, the memory of what happened there is living and real.
knpr
Nevada Decides 2022
Vegas PBS and Nevada Public Radio are proud to announce that they are collaborating on a new election program, Nevada Decides. The series will feature the candidates running for office in Nevada during the 2022 midterm election. Candidates for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, Steven Horsford (D) and Sam Peters (R), will engage in a live televised debate on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Comments / 0