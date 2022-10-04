ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

New Family-Friendly Rom Com Being Filmed in KY this October

Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
WLKY.com

Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?

DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
DUNMOR, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowling Green, KY
Entertainment
City
Huntsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Lifestyle
City
Woods, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
wnky.com

BG mother-daughter run restaurant celebrates National Taco Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Taco lovers across America are celebrating National Taco Day, and one Bowling Green family-run restaurant showed News 40 how they incorporate their Mexican heritage into their cooking. Driving down old Morgantown Road, you might just smell Mama Vasquez’s authentic Mexican-style tacos. Mama Vasquez passes...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Local Life#Cincinnati#Travel Info#What To Do#Americans#Skeleton S Lair
WBKO

New ramp built at I-165 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of the William Natcher Parkway to Interstate 65 just became safer with new upgrades. The project was a reconstruction of I-165 at Exit 33 at Cromwell in Butler County. This took out the old Toll Booth Plaza cloverleaf ramps, and reconstructed new ramps...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
WEHT/WTVW

Ohio County sheriff still looking for two missing women

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 20th, 2022 an unknown suspect is seen peering into and trying to open a window of a home near WKU’s campus. He was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested and one was injured after a wreck on South Main Street in Morgantown Wednesday night. Allison Clark, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the wreck around 11 p.m. Taylor...
MORGANTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy