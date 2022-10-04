ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lanvin RTW Spring 2023

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifnj6_0iLVurGC00
Lanvin RTW Spring 2023 Courtesy of Lanvin

Lanvin rolled out a quieter brand of chic for spring 2023, hinged on pristine tailoring, pert cocktail dressing and carefully measured dollops of embellishment.

The historic French house, still led by designer Bruno Sialelli, had already pointed to a more customer-focused, less fashion-driven product strategy with its resort collection, when its new deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla summed up the new direction as “restoring elegance and sophistication to the everyday.”

The patchy lighting and watery projections in Lanvin’s faraway venue did no favors to this collection, which seemed to have interesting fabrics that were powdery and papery, and others with a hint of transparency or iridescence.

A seafaring theme came through via the videos playing on the walls — fully dressed models falling backward into the water — and via fishing-net tops on both sexes: hers trapping sparkly silver embroideries; his stiffer and more roughly knotted. Backstage, Sialelli said these scenes, shot in the protected Calanques National Park near Marseilles, were a nod to his hometown and the fragility of nature.

The menswear in this coed show felt newsier in terms of proportion, featuring boxy shirts that were cropped short and often worn doubled up.

Ragged edges, a brand code introduced by the late Alber Elbaz, gave a subtle edginess to Sialelli’s fine cutting of long, lean coats and boxy blazers. A trio of goddess dresses at the end, with their intricate swags of pleated silk tulle, were truly breathtaking, a wink to Jeanne Lanvin’s work from the 1930s. Little panniers built into some were bang on trend.

In recent years, Sialleli has brought attention to Lanvin via buzzy collaborations with Babar the Elephant and Batman, and sold truckloads of Curb skater sneakers with jumbo laces. Taking the heritage path, even if it might be a slow burn, feels like a smart move for Lanvin, the oldest couture house in Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023

Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Jeanne Lanvin
WWD

Susan Fang RTW Spring 2023

Canadian Chinese fashion designer Susan Fang made a splash with her London Fashion Week runway debut. Her spring 2023 showcase at the Marshall Street swimming pool in Central London exuded hopeful and joyous emotions, as models in dreamy and colorful hand-knotted organza dresses walked on pontoons, surrounded by giant inflated flower-bomb installations covered with water marble patterns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anna October RTW Spring 2023

For her Paris debut, Anna October wanted to take everyone into the rewilded plot of land she calls her “pleasure garden” in her spring collection. The set, in Eiffel Tower designer Gustave Eiffel’s old atelier, looked primed for a picnic, with a tent made of vintage laces and linens, a swing hanging from a beam and plenty of fresh flowers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
WWD

Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023

“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fendi Acquires Majority Stake in Knitwear Specialist Maglificio Matisse

MILAN — Fendi has acquired a majority stake in knitwear specialist Maglificio Matisse. This is the first M&A deal for the Rome-based luxury company and yet another sign of the changes taking place throughout the manufacturing landscape in Italy, where established brands are increasingly investing in supporting small and medium-sized companies to protect their craftsmanship and know-how — and often providing a future for the second- or third-generation owners and for their own pipeline. Maglificio Matisse has a strong industrial footprint, integrating traditional handmade knitwear with innovative technology and has been working with Fendi for more than 15 years as a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Spring 2023

Gabriele Colangelo is an early riser. He’s up at 6:30 a.m. to practice yoga, and always observes the sunrise and cloud movements then. “So this collection references the morning lights and colors of the sky,” said Colangelo, referring to his spring lineup, which marked the first time he presented in Paris, rather than show in Milan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton

That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Atlein RTW Spring 2023

Antonin Tron presented an elegant spring 2023 collection that demonstrated how an entire wardrobe can be built around the technique of ruching. The designer revealed that he was inspired by Sigourney Weaver’s character Ellen Ripley in “Alien,” and female athletes and surfers who are strong and alluring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Minuit RTW Spring 2023

Textiles were once more in the driving seat for the fifth collection of Minuit, where Laurie Arbellot started with easy jersey and a pleated fabric with a dry hand she found in Italy that reminded her of Mariano Fortuny’s work. Their dichotomy led her to think about New York,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jaden Smith Wears Statement Headpiece for MSFTSrep’s Fall 2022 Launch at Selfridges

Jaden Smith attended the launch of his MSFTSrep’s fall 2022 collection in London at Selfridges in a look from the latest release. The actor wore the brand’s anti-Federal Reserve puffer jacket featuring a graphic of bankers and financiers attending a meeting at the Federal Reserve. He coordinated with a pleated skirt and light-wash denim jeans with images of cymatics on the legs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy