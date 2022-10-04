ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘I won’t let him win any more’: Alex Scott says her father’s denial of abuse ‘hurt’ her again

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS7rC_0iLVunyW00

Alex Scott has revealed that her father’s denial that he abused her and her mother and brother when they were younger had opened old wounds.

The BBC sports presenter said she felt “angry” at herself for “allowing him to hurt me again by those claims of lying”.

It comes after her father, Tony Scott, said he was “never violent” towards her or his family in an interview with the Daily Mail .

Scott, 37, opened up about her father’s physical violence when she was a child in her forthcoming memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong .

She wrote about listening to her father lay his hands on her mother, Carol McKee, while she and her brother were in bed in their flat in east London.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Tuesday (3 October), Scott said: “It’s all still so raw. I can visualise it like it was yesterday.”

She added that her mother didn’t “know that her two kids are in the room hearing everything” at the time.

“She’s trying to be strong in a totally different way, we’re trying to be strong for her but can’t help her. The visuals are still so there. I couldn’t do anything,” she tearfully told radio presenter Emma Barnett.

Tony denied her claims and said: “I have no idea why she’s saying all this stuff. I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family and Alex should know what they are like. I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.

“Perhaps she is judging me by today’s standards. People were a lot tougher back then. But I was never violent, that’s just not me. I never beat Alex or anyone else in the family or did anything like that.”

Scott told Barnett: “That story from him coming out yesterday takes [my mum] back to a place… hearing the pain and the terror again in her voice last night.

“That’s why I don’t know what I can do. But I’m not going to allow him to win [any] more.

“This book, the reason was to get some peace. And I suppose when you are in peace it gives you a new position of power and that’s maybe why he’s trying to [respond] right now.”

Scott’s memoir was published on 29 September and she has pledged that all proceeds will go to help women affected by domestic abuse .

She admitted that she felt “sorry right now that I’ve not used my voice sooner”, but added: “But what [my dad] has done – he lit a new fire in me yesterday... I will do... all I can to help women in this position so they don’t have feelings that my mum has carried her whole life – or that I have.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Emma Barnett
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Bbc Sports#The Daily Mail#Bbc Radio 4#Jamaican#Peop
The Independent

Prince of Wales says ‘no one should have to endure’ ordeal of Molly Russell’s family

The Prince of Wales has said that “no parent should ever have to endure” what Molly Russell’s family have been through following the conclusion of her inquest. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly had died while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. In a message of condolence to Molly’s family, Prince William said: “No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through. “They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”Molly took her own life in 2017 after looking at content related to suicide, depression and anxiety online. Coroner Walker said that the images she viewed “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see.”More to follow... Read More Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time as royals return to dutyOnline Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest‘Global first’ ruling that online content contributed to Molly Russell’s death
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Competing With Royal Family But Can't Do Better: Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be competing with the royal family, according to a royal biographer. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin joined Dan Wootton on GB News. During her guesting, they talked about the new photos from Buckingham Palace featuring the new fab four — King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton — Saturday and the new photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released by photographer Misan Harriman Monday.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Raising Daughter Grace: 'I'll Always Be There for Her'

"I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world," says Bindi of 1-year-old daughter Grace When Bindi Irwin was asked to write the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, was onboard immediately. "The series is absolutely inspiring for young changemakers around the world," Bindi tells PEOPLE of the brand, which is dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

‘My Mother-In-Law Wants To Be The First Person To Hold My Baby’

The time after you have a baby is often fraught with tiredness, hormones – and the delicate art of handling family politics. Which is why one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole (AITA) to ask whether she is one because she didn't want her mother-in-law in the delivery room, nor be the first person to hold her new baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Daniel Radcliffe says he is ‘concerned’ about what his girlfriend’s parents will think of Weird Al biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted he is “concerned” about what the parents of his actor girlfriend, Erin Darke, will think of the new biopic he is starring in, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.The Harry Potter star is portraying the American singer who is famous for parody versions of popular songs, such as the 1996 hit “Amish Paradise”, a humorous spoof of the Coolio track “Gangsta’s Paradise”.In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Radcliffe was asked what Darke’s reaction was to his portrayal of Yankovic, since she is such a fan of the musical comedian.“Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has candidly revealed that she experienced a "full mental breakdown" six years ago.The actress, who stars Alicent Hightower, the daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen’s righthand man in the Game of Thrones prequel, told The Guardian about her past mental health struggles. “It was bad, bad. Awful, actually... I was working all the way through. I was very good at hiding it," Ms Cooke said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy