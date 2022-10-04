Read full article on original website
Related
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
I won $159,000 on the lottery after my ‘demo strategy’ – I couldn’t believe it was real
A VIRGINIA woman has won big after deciding to play Virginia's online lottery for real after numerous practice tries on "demo" mode. Susan Disse from Henrico, Virginia won a $158,570 jackpot after switching to the real thing. Susan won frequently on the site's practice demo mode when she decided to...
Lottery results and numbers: Lotto and Thunderball draw tonight, October 5, 2022
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (October 5, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £2million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman wins lottery after using mum's numbers she found in her home after she died
A 44-year-old woman believes she's had a 'sign' from her late mum after she played her lottery numbers and ended up winning hundreds of pounds. Kelly Firth's mum, Carol, passed away in May 2021 after experiencing a number of health issues, but prior to her death her daughter would buy her Lotto Hotpicks tickets every week, always with the same numbers - 7, 17 and 37.
BBC
Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks
Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
Comments / 0