Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
Tyla

Woman wins lottery after using mum's numbers she found in her home after she died

A 44-year-old woman believes she's had a 'sign' from her late mum after she played her lottery numbers and ended up winning hundreds of pounds. Kelly Firth's mum, Carol, passed away in May 2021 after experiencing a number of health issues, but prior to her death her daughter would buy her Lotto Hotpicks tickets every week, always with the same numbers - 7, 17 and 37.
BBC

Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks

Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
