‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Makes Up for Lost Time in ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer

By Larisha Paul
 2 days ago
Steve Burns vacated his position as the original Blue’s Clues host more than 20 years ago, after six years and over 100 episodes of the beloved children’s television series. He resurfaced last year with an emotional viral video addressing his abrupt departure and now he’s reprising his role for Blue’s Big City Adventure , the franchise’s first big-screen expansion.

Premiering Nov. 18 on Paramount+, Blue’s Big City Adventure brings Burns together with his two successors — Donovan Patton, who first picked up the baton as Steve’s younger brother Joe — and current Blue’s Clues host Josh Dela Cruz.

In the movie’s first trailer, Josh heads to New York City with the goal of helping Blue secure an audition for a Broadway musical. But when he realizes he left his handy-dandy notebook back in Storybook World, Steve and Joe step in to save the day — and make up for lost time along the way.

“You? Is that you?” Burns asks, his tie and hat matching his signature green striped shirt. He looks as though he’s speaking directly into the camera at the audience, but familiar faces Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt, and Mrs. Pepper are there, too.

The sentimental moment echoes his heartfelt return, which was delivered with a similar sense of familiarity. “You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” he asked. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Burns concluded his video: “We started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you, ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends. Thanks for listening.”

#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big City#New York City#Television Series#Blue S Clues#Paramount
