ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Justin Long
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Will Kopelman
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Straight Men#Profile Picture#Cbs#Cbs Mornings
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy