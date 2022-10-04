Read full article on original website
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Compared Letting Her Kids Use Social Media To Allowing Children To Get Tattoos
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are parents to 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted
Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death
In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
Tarek El Moussa Accused of ‘Bragging’ About Luxury Gifts For ‘High Maintenance Heather’
Fans slammed Tarek El Moussa for ‘bragging’ about his wife Heather Rae Young’s designer label birthday gifts.
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
