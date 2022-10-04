Read full article on original website
Former SC sheriff denied bond, ordered to prison
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been ordered to go to prison for crimes he was convicted of in April 2021. Underwood was seeking to be granted bail while he appeals his multiple convictions. However, a federal judge denied his request on Wednesday and ordered Underwood to serve his prison sentence starting Oct. 14.
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
20 arrested, 305 dogs rescued after feds take down dogfighting ring in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least 20 people were arrested and 305 dogs were rescued after the takedown of what officials in South Carolina are calling the largest dogfighting operation in state history. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a...
Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina are working to track down who made the shooting threats against schools across the state on Wednesday. Several fake calls were made to 911 centers across the state, claiming active shooters were inside more than a dozen schools. That led to a massive response by law enforcement agencies to local South Carolina schools, and left students and families worried.
Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
Fraud and theft cases increased on Zelle payment service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An investigation led by a U.S. Senate committee says fraud and theft ran rampant on the electronic payment service Zelle. The investigation report found that users of the peer-to-peer service lost an estimated $440 million last year to fraud. Banks have been reluctant to refund most...
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Lancaster school leaders say hoax 911 call may have come from inside school
LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are still investigating who is behind fake 911 calls of active shooters that put several South Carolina schools in crisis mode. More than a dozen schools were impacted across the state yesterday, including in Chester County, Lancaster County, and Chesterfield County. In Lancaster County, school...
Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters
SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
