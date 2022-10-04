ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Former SC sheriff denied bond, ordered to prison

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been ordered to go to prison for crimes he was convicted of in April 2021. Underwood was seeking to be granted bail while he appeals his multiple convictions. However, a federal judge denied his request on Wednesday and ordered Underwood to serve his prison sentence starting Oct. 14.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Federal, state authorities investigate who’s behind fake shooting calls at dozens of SC schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina are working to track down who made the shooting threats against schools across the state on Wednesday. Several fake calls were made to 911 centers across the state, claiming active shooters were inside more than a dozen schools. That led to a massive response by law enforcement agencies to local South Carolina schools, and left students and families worried.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Business Tax#Tax Return#Tax Preparation#Fraud#Mwm Tax Llc
abccolumbia.com

Fraud and theft cases increased on Zelle payment service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An investigation led by a U.S. Senate committee says fraud and theft ran rampant on the electronic payment service Zelle. The investigation report found that users of the peer-to-peer service lost an estimated $440 million last year to fraud. Banks have been reluctant to refund most...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy