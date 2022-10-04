Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon, Dies At 90
Loretta Lynn has died at age 90. Her family has confirmed the sad news, with no cause of death provided. She was best known for her big 1970 hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”. It has been reported that country music icon and coal miner’s daughter, Loretta Lynn, has died at the age of 90. Lynn’s family confirmed the sad news to The Associated Press that the singer had died in her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they said.
Behind the Meaning of the Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Patsy Cline helped change the tide in country music in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Her music not only helped usher in what we’ve come to know as the classic “Nashville sound” but clinched cross-over appeal from country audiences and the crooner-obsessed big-city crowd alike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'
In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
What Happened to Dick Van Dyke? Details on the Hollywood Icon’s Life After Finding Fame
Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now. How Did...
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Comments / 1