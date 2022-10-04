ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Council Recognizes Margo Thunder

Boston, Massachusetts
 2 days ago

This week, the legendary Margo Thunder joined the Council during their meeting, as Councilor Mejia held a special presentation to recognize her for over 40 years in the entertainment industry as a singer and founding member of the singing groups 9.9 and Lady Soul.

Councilor Mejia opened by sharing stories of how Margo stepped into her stardom. Margo was one of nine children, who was raised by a single mom. Her mother Margaret believed in her little girl so much that she tricked her into entering a talent contest when she was nine years old. After three wins, Margo qualified to perform at the world famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Margo won first place singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and was overwhelmed when her idol - the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin - also performing at the show, personally gave her words of approval.

At the age of eleven, Margo began her recording career with Capitol Records as a solo artist. Margo’s solo debut album, Soul of a Woman earned her two international hits, the title track and “Expressway To Your Heart.” Following the success of her solo album, Margo and her two high school friends formed the girl group trio 9.9. The group scored a record deal with RCA Records.

After having two singles featured on the Billboard Charts as well as performing on American Bandstand, Solid Gold, Soul Train, and BET, Margo moved on from 9.9, creating the new group, Lady Soul. Margo had yet another hit single - “If My Sister Is In Trouble” - which graces the soundtrack of the blockbuster movie, Sister Act.

Margo has shared the stage with legends such as Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, Patty Labelle, the Whispers, and Eric Benet. Her latest recording entitled, “R&B 101” highlights Rhythm & Blues with gospel influences.

Margo, who was recently asked to teach a music class at Berklee College of Music said, “Everything I’ve done has been from my heart and it’s just been for Boston.” To view this part of the Council meeting, click here.

