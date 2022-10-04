The Draxlmaier Group, a supplier to the automotive industry, has named Michael Wolf the new manager of production plant in Duncan. He took over the new role Oct. 1. Wolf has been with the Draxlmaier Group since January 2019. He spent his entire career with the company at its production site in Rayong, Thailand, where he most recently held the operations manager position for interior systems. Wolf has been preparing for the transition into the plant manager’s role at the Duncan site since Aug. 1.

DUNCAN, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO