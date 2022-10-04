ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

gsabusiness.com

Nationwide packaging company moving corporate HQ to Greenville

A nationwide packaging and automation company is moving its corporate headquarters to Greenville from another Upstate city. IPS Packaging & Automation has leased nearly 29,000 square feet of space at 701 Brookfield Parkway in Greenville from Colliers South Carolina, according to a Colliers news release, which will serve as the new corporate headquarters for the packaging solutions company.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Global manufacturer to open US HQ in Greenville

A global manufacturer of security technology will build its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. Paxton Access is investing at least $10 million into the project, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corp. Job additions are planned but were undisclosed. “Paxton’s new U.S. head office is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
SENECA, SC
The Post and Courier

Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County

A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Draxlmaier appoints new production manager

The Draxlmaier Group, a supplier to the automotive industry, has named Michael Wolf the new manager of production plant in Duncan. He took over the new role Oct. 1. Wolf has been with the Draxlmaier Group since January 2019. He spent his entire career with the company at its production site in Rayong, Thailand, where he most recently held the operations manager position for interior systems. Wolf has been preparing for the transition into the plant manager’s role at the Duncan site since Aug. 1.
DUNCAN, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties, Oct. 3

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Pete Brett and T Cox of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented Waldrep Properties LLC in leasing a 2,566-square-foot office space...
GREENVILLE, SC
thenerve.org

Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close

In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
MAULDIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Company expands to Spartanburg, creating 88 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)— Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county. The company specializes in automotive exhaust technology and provides parts for German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and British carmakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Boysen USA will operate at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

With $1.5M gift, Greenville Tech breaks ground on new building

Powered a groundbreaking ceremony at Greenville Technical College today with a $1.5 million gift to support construction of a new building where students will pursue the education that leads them to careers in health care. The building, which will be known as the Prisma Health Center for Health & Life...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Boysen USA invests $4.5M in Spartanburg site

Boysen USA, a subsidiary of the German-based Boysen Group, plans to expand its South Carolina presence with a new operation in Spartanburg County. The $4.5 million investment will create 88 new jobs. A specialist in automotive exhaust technology, Boysen USA develops and manufactures exhaust manifolds, catalytic converters, particulate traps, silencers...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

