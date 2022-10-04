Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Nationwide packaging company moving corporate HQ to Greenville
A nationwide packaging and automation company is moving its corporate headquarters to Greenville from another Upstate city. IPS Packaging & Automation has leased nearly 29,000 square feet of space at 701 Brookfield Parkway in Greenville from Colliers South Carolina, according to a Colliers news release, which will serve as the new corporate headquarters for the packaging solutions company.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
gsabusiness.com
Global manufacturer to open US HQ in Greenville
A global manufacturer of security technology will build its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. Paxton Access is investing at least $10 million into the project, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corp. Job additions are planned but were undisclosed. “Paxton’s new U.S. head office is...
FOX Carolina
See inside the castle for sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. The 12,000-square foot castle, familiar to many who have spent...
The Post and Courier
Security tech firm invests $10M to relocate HQ within Greenville County
A U.K.-based security technology manufacturer will invest $10 million to move its U.S. headquarters near Greenville to a new location in the county, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the Greenville Area Development Corporation. Paxton Access makes products such as access control systems, wireless locks, video intercoms and...
gsabusiness.com
Draxlmaier appoints new production manager
The Draxlmaier Group, a supplier to the automotive industry, has named Michael Wolf the new manager of production plant in Duncan. He took over the new role Oct. 1. Wolf has been with the Draxlmaier Group since January 2019. He spent his entire career with the company at its production site in Rayong, Thailand, where he most recently held the operations manager position for interior systems. Wolf has been preparing for the transition into the plant manager’s role at the Duncan site since Aug. 1.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Oct. 3
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Pete Brett and T Cox of Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented Waldrep Properties LLC in leasing a 2,566-square-foot office space...
thenerve.org
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close
In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
abccolumbia.com
Company expands to Spartanburg, creating 88 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)— Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county. The company specializes in automotive exhaust technology and provides parts for German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and British carmakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Boysen USA will operate at...
Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for bridge demolition
A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close while crews work to demolish a bridge on Business 85.
Power restored for over 3,000 on east side of Spartanburg Co.
There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
Companies investing in Spartanburg Co., trying to find qualified workers
Another company is setting up shop in Spartanburg County, bringing a few dozen jobs. The question is, will they be able to find qualified workers?
gsabusiness.com
With $1.5M gift, Greenville Tech breaks ground on new building
Powered a groundbreaking ceremony at Greenville Technical College today with a $1.5 million gift to support construction of a new building where students will pursue the education that leads them to careers in health care. The building, which will be known as the Prisma Health Center for Health & Life...
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
gsabusiness.com
Boysen USA invests $4.5M in Spartanburg site
Boysen USA, a subsidiary of the German-based Boysen Group, plans to expand its South Carolina presence with a new operation in Spartanburg County. The $4.5 million investment will create 88 new jobs. A specialist in automotive exhaust technology, Boysen USA develops and manufactures exhaust manifolds, catalytic converters, particulate traps, silencers...
Crews work to resurface, improve high traffic roads across Spartanburg Co.
Road projects are underway across Spartanburg, as a part of the county's resurfacing program.
WYFF4.com
Officials and locals share the secret behind Greenville's historic growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has grown more than 16 percent in just the past decade, drawing in millions of visitors a year. According to Mayor Knox White, 70,000 people have moved to Greenville in the last ten years. He believes that growth stems from opportunity. "One...
