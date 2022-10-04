ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

