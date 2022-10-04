Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Cincinnati gas station arrested
CINCINNATI — A man accused of exposing himself to three children at a gas station is now in custody. Cincinnati police said Recard Gray, 32, exposed himself to the children in Over-the-Rhine on Monday. It happened while they were sitting in their mother's van as she paid for gas...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify man wanted for exposing himself to children at E. Liberty Street gas station
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the man who was seen by a motherexposing himself to her three children at a gas station on E. Liberty Street. Police say they have identified the man as Recard "Rick" Gray, 32. According to CPD, Gray exposed himself and performed...
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found shot to death at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found shot to death at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive.
Fox 19
Police: 18-year-old shot to death during attempted robbery at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has ruled the death of an 18-year-old at a Fairfield hotel on Sunday a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
WLWT 5
Forensic pathologist: Bullet fragments pulled from four West Chester murder victims
HAMILTON, Ohio — Prosecutors in Butler County began calling witnesses Thursday in Gurpreet Singh's aggravated murder trial. Singh, 40, is accused of murdering four family members in April 2019 inside their West Chester apartment. Sgt. Michael Bruce with the West Chester Police Department was the first witness to be...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
Fox 19
Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
WLWT 5
911 call released after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack 6-year-old
LEBANON, Ohio — The city of Lebanon police is investigating after two pitbull mixes mauled a 6-year-old after the owner owned them to attack. The child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her face and body, and she had two emergency surgeries and dozens of stitches.
Teen charged in hit and run death of UC student also hit deputy year prior
“October 15th, 2021. That date, I'm not going to forget. I can assure you my family won't forget. Still haunts me to this day,” said Boone County deputy Lt. Chris Hall.
WLWT 5
High-end Challenger stolen from Monroe man at gunpoint after Facebook Marketplace listing
CINCINNATI — A Monroe man was held at gunpoint after he listed his high-end Dodge Challenger on Facebook Marketplace and the meeting took a surprising twist. “I’ve sold a motorcycle, my truck, a couple other things like PlayStation and stuff, but yeah, I felt comfortable,” said Nicholas Suiter.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville
Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: U.S. 50 reopens after pedestrian struck, killed on highway
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday morning. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's office, around 5:50 a.m. a driver struck a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near Prospect Lane. Upon police arrival to the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
