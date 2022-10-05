Coastal storm brings more flooding to the Jersey shore

Residents at the Jersey shore are still dealing with flooding from a coastal storm, but conditions are expected to improve Wednesday.

According to AccuWeather, Tuesday afternoon's high tide between 4 p.m. (Atlantic City) and 5 p.m. (Cape May) will be the last moderate flooding. The early morning tide Wednesday morning is expected to be minor.

In towns like Sea Isle and Wildwood, streets turned to rivers.

Atlantic City activated its flood response plan on Sunday, bringing in resources like high water vehicles and flat bottom boats.

Drivers parked in low-lying areas of Atlantic City were told to move their cars to Wave Parking Garage, where there's free parking through Thursday at noon.

The siren system, usually used to alert teens of curfew, will sound for imminent flooding.

"When you hear those sirens, and it's not 10 o'clock, that means to move your car. Flooding is coming in those areas," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Ilene Rennard needs a new garage door for her shore house in Sea Isle City.

"The bottom panel of the garage door is just taken away regularly because of the people going through the storm in a quick way," said Rennard.

She says the past few days during high tide have been nerve-racking, with one to two feet of water in her first-floor garage at times.

Her neighbor put up a "NO WAKE" sign to discourage people from driving quickly through the flood waters.

"It just splashes and pounds the doors of the property on that first floor," said Rennard.

City officials also put out a statement discouraging drivers from driving through flooded streets.

Portions of Landis and Central avenues have been flooding during high tide as a coastal low influenced by the remnants of Hurricane Ian hangs over our area.

Beach erosion was another problem. Early reports indicate significant erosion but officials won't really know the extent until later in the week.

