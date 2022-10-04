ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
The Atlantic

The Case for Cats

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. It’s October. It’s cold. And the days are only getting shorter. Take a break...
PETS
Vice

Photographing teenage girlhood in the late 90s

Angela Hill is the co-founder of London's favourite independent bookstore IDEA. Alongside David Owen, she's been in the business of collecting and selling ultra-rare, ultra-out-there photo books since the late 1990s, when the pair were first enlisted to stock vintage tomes in the now-closed (but forever revolutionary) Colette store in Paris. These days, in addition to their incomparable offering of collectable books — stocked online and in Dover Street Market — the pair are also the minds behind some of the most spectacular new visual titles to have come out of the last decade. With a library of artists that includes Collier Schorr, Davide Sorrenti, Willy Vanderperre, Glen Luchford, and Nadia Lee Cohen in their publishing wing, it's fair to say that when it comes to photo books, no one's touching IDEA.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IFLScience

René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest

French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Arbus
Person
Fellini
Person
Vivian Maier
BBC

Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'

"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

The Mystery Of "The Princes In The Tower"

In 1483, two young princes in line for the throne entered the Tower of London and were never seen again. After 191 years, the remains of two young children were uncovered in Windsor Castle buried beneath a stone staircase. After an examination of the remains in 1933, the bones were...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Photography#Backstories#Street Photographers#New Yorkers#Coke#Contact Gallery#Taxi Driver
Vice

Photographer Jack Davison finds light in the darkness

“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vice

Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene

Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
AFP

No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay

After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming

Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
MOVIES
Vice

Jared Leto will star as Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic

The prolific German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — who helmed Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, and who was considered one of the last great couturers prior to his death in 2019 – is having a big month. Not only has it just been announced that he will be the subject of the next Met Gala theme, but now it seems a movie about his life is in the works too, produced by and starring Jared Leto.
MOVIES
Vice

Flohio: Rap’s New Powerhouse

“My full name is Oluwafunmilayo,” says Funmi Ohiosumah down the phone. “That’s my Yoruba name, and it means ‘the Lord has given me joy.’ I don’t care how corny it sounds. I like to think that’s what I’ve been doing since I started music – I get on stage and bring that joy.”
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy