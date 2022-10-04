Read full article on original website
Mysterious Oniontown, NY Is Off Limits! Are the Stories True or Urban Legend?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In other words, stay away from Oniontown, New York. There is one mysterious location in Upstate New York where you are not welcome. The residents don't want...
I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me
I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from her second husband
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Scott, 52, submitted a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Sept. 26, TODAY has confirmed. According to the New York...
‘Countless lives damaged’: UK’s dark history of gay conversion practices
Bill was 24 when he had electric shock therapy for the first time. It was 1971, and he had known he was gay since he was 11, but had never told anyone, before going to his doctor for “help”. In a darkened hospital room he was told to...
The Case for Cats
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. It’s October. It’s cold. And the days are only getting shorter. Take a break...
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
Photographing teenage girlhood in the late 90s
Angela Hill is the co-founder of London's favourite independent bookstore IDEA. Alongside David Owen, she's been in the business of collecting and selling ultra-rare, ultra-out-there photo books since the late 1990s, when the pair were first enlisted to stock vintage tomes in the now-closed (but forever revolutionary) Colette store in Paris. These days, in addition to their incomparable offering of collectable books — stocked online and in Dover Street Market — the pair are also the minds behind some of the most spectacular new visual titles to have come out of the last decade. With a library of artists that includes Collier Schorr, Davide Sorrenti, Willy Vanderperre, Glen Luchford, and Nadia Lee Cohen in their publishing wing, it's fair to say that when it comes to photo books, no one's touching IDEA.
René Descartes Was A Victim Of Skull Blasting And The Skull In Paris Is A Fraud, Researchers Suggest
French philosopher René Descartes' skull may have been filled with peas, in an old practice known as "skull blasting", according to one group of researchers. Descartes, of "I think, therefore I am" fame, didn't have the best of times shortly following his death. It's not a great time for anyone, but when Descartes passed away in 1650 his corpse had to deal with rather a lot of thieves. He was first buried in a Catholic cemetery in Stockholm, before being moved to the Sainte-Geneviève in Paris in 1666.
Ancient footprints reveal 'Irish Sea Serengeti'
"It's about 8,200 years old," says Dr Alison Burns, pointing to a perfectly preserved human footprint pressed into ancient mud on Formby Beach. It is one of hundreds of newly discovered ancient footprints here. The sandy stretch of the north-west England coast is already known to be home to one...
This Woman Re-Creates Recipes People Have Left On Their Gravestones, And It’s Helping Others Find Comfort In Death
"I'm personally very afraid of my own mortality. I think the gravestone recipes kind of lend itself to talking about really hard topics in an easier way."
The Mystery Of "The Princes In The Tower"
In 1483, two young princes in line for the throne entered the Tower of London and were never seen again. After 191 years, the remains of two young children were uncovered in Windsor Castle buried beneath a stone staircase. After an examination of the remains in 1933, the bones were...
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
Behind the Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme “Itsy Bitsy Spider”
It’s a nursery rhyme you can sing and act out with your hands, making it one of the most fun and smile-inducing songs of all time. That’s right, “Itsy Bitsy Spider” is an all-time classic. Kids love it, from the story to the gesticulation. But what...
People Are Sharing The Popular Celebs They Think Are Genuinely Good People, And I Agree With All Of Them
Yes, celebrities can be polarizing, but here are 19 that I think we can all say we have nothing but love for.
Photographer Jack Davison finds light in the darkness
“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”
Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay
After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
A rare Blumhouse bust unleashes an unspeakably tedious evil on streaming
Blumhouse has firmly established itself as one of the most consistent hit factories in Hollywood, with the production company churning out a succession of horror movies that can always be relied on to make money and frighten the life out of audiences, regardless of what critics think. The fails hit harder when you become accustomed to winning, though, so You Should Have Left must have stung for everyone involved given that it wasted a heap of top-notch talent.
Jared Leto will star as Karl Lagerfeld in a new biopic
The prolific German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — who helmed Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, and who was considered one of the last great couturers prior to his death in 2019 – is having a big month. Not only has it just been announced that he will be the subject of the next Met Gala theme, but now it seems a movie about his life is in the works too, produced by and starring Jared Leto.
Flohio: Rap’s New Powerhouse
“My full name is Oluwafunmilayo,” says Funmi Ohiosumah down the phone. “That’s my Yoruba name, and it means ‘the Lord has given me joy.’ I don’t care how corny it sounds. I like to think that’s what I’ve been doing since I started music – I get on stage and bring that joy.”
