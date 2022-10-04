Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, said the company is "cautiously positive" about the outlook for the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company said “the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic, and the supply chain still need to be closely monitored,” and added that the outlook for the entire year has been maintained as stated in the earnings call in August.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO