ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly agrees to TSMC chip price hike

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After a report less than a week ago claimed that Apple was balking at paying TSMC more, Apple has allegedly agreed to accept a manufacturing price hike.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Record Q3 Revenue: Says 'Cautiously Positive' On Q4 Outlook

Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, said the company is "cautiously positive" about the outlook for the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company said “the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic, and the supply chain still need to be closely monitored,” and added that the outlook for the entire year has been maintained as stated in the earnings call in August.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Cnbc#Foxconn#Counterpoint Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Popped Tuesday Morning

Amazon is one analyst's "best idea" in the internet sector. The company will likely see stronger revenue growth in the face of easier comps, as well as margin expansion and slower capital expenditure spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024

In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
CELL PHONES
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: The Stakes Are Sky-High Ahead of 3Q Earnings

As a new quarter begins, investors are starting to get ready for another earnings season. This time, the stakes could be particularly high for tech names, including Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report. Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who is currently the most bullish Wall Street analyst on AAPL at...
STOCKS
daystech.org

Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here

Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Expects Q3 Profit to Tumble Amid Chip Market Downturn

Samsung said Thursday that it expects a steep decline in its third-quarter operating profit, its first year-over-year decline in nearly three years, amid an economic downturn that's sapped consumer demand for PCs and phones, as well as the chips within. The Korea-based company on Thursday predicted its operating profit for...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China

The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox Business

US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline

U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy