Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly agrees to TSMC chip price hike
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After a report less than a week ago claimed that Apple was balking at paying TSMC more, Apple has allegedly agreed to accept a manufacturing price hike.
Apple Suppliers Slowly Boosting US Presence To Cut China Reliance
Of Apple’s 180 suppliers, 48 had some operations in the U.S. as of September 2021, 23 more than last year. The U.S. sites, though still a minority, may play an important role in Apple’s efforts to diversify production. California had more than 30 sites, up from less than...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Record Q3 Revenue: Says 'Cautiously Positive' On Q4 Outlook
Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, said the company is "cautiously positive" about the outlook for the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company said “the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic, and the supply chain still need to be closely monitored,” and added that the outlook for the entire year has been maintained as stated in the earnings call in August.
Samsung quarterly profit set to slump 25%, first decline in nearly three years
SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) third-quarter profit could tumble 25%, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years, as an economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and the chips that power them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Apple Stock: What To Expect In The Next Few Days
Apple stock has been losing ground in the past month, in line with bearish broad market behavior. Here’s what investors should expect of (and do about) the next few days.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Popped Tuesday Morning
Amazon is one analyst's "best idea" in the internet sector. The company will likely see stronger revenue growth in the face of easier comps, as well as margin expansion and slower capital expenditure spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
Yahoo!
Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues
Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Apple Stock: The Stakes Are Sky-High Ahead of 3Q Earnings
As a new quarter begins, investors are starting to get ready for another earnings season. This time, the stakes could be particularly high for tech names, including Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report. Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who is currently the most bullish Wall Street analyst on AAPL at...
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
9to5Mac
AirPods to be made in India for the first time, in Apple’s latest diversification move
Some AirPods and Beats headphones are to be made in India for the first time, as Apple continues a gradual reduction of its dependence on China for product manufacturing. AirPods production is predominantly split between Foxconn and Luxshare, and a report today says that Apple has instructed both companies to move some of their assembly work to India …
CNET
Samsung Expects Q3 Profit to Tumble Amid Chip Market Downturn
Samsung said Thursday that it expects a steep decline in its third-quarter operating profit, its first year-over-year decline in nearly three years, amid an economic downturn that's sapped consumer demand for PCs and phones, as well as the chips within. The Korea-based company on Thursday predicted its operating profit for...
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
9to5Mac
Apple US manufacturing operations double, but likely mostly small-scale test production
On paper, Apple US manufacturing operations doubled between 2020 and 2021 – but the likely reality is that the vast majority of US production is carried out on a small scale, for test purposes. The number of US manufacturing sites among Apple’s suppliers increased from 25 to 48 in...
AMD revenue warning signals deep chip slump; shares dive 4%
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Thursday provided third-quarter revenue estimates that were about a billion dollars less than previously forecast, signaling the chip slump could be much worse than expected.
India Scores More Wins At The Cost Of China; Apple AirPods, Beats Production Could Soon Shift To The Country
Apple Inc AAPL urged suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time. The move marked Apple's gradual diversification from China as it looks to downsize exposure to supply chain disruptions stemming from the country's strict zero-COVID policy and tensions with the U.S. Apple...
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
Comments / 0