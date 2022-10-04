Yankees matched unfortunate franchise history on Monday

The Yankees made some franchise history on Monday night, and no, it wasn’t an Aaron Judge home run or a Luis Severino no-hitter.

It was much more unfortunate, as the Bombers bounced into six double plays in the first seven innings of Monday’s win over the Rangers, matching a franchise record for most double plays in one game that the team hit into, per Stathead’s Katie Sharp.

It had been done three other times, most recently in April of 2011, also against the Rangers.

Four different players bounced into double plays, including Marwin Gonzalez, Kyle Higashioka, DJ LeMahieu, and Oswald Peraza, while Aaron Judge lined into a double play in his second at-bat of the evening.

