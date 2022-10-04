ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2022’s Best Taco Towns: How many cities in Texas have been named the best taco cities in America?

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re looking at finding a new city to venture to or to pack up and move the family to, some of the things you would consider are the job market, housing, weather, and things to do, but what if we could add another important factor to your consideration? Tacos.

We’re talking tacos on this heavenly Tuesday as October 4 is National Taco Day, and it’s important to know where the best taco towns of 2022 can be found around the good ole U.S. of A.

NationalToday says, “Yes, we said it. Give a taco (or three) to a loved one, friend, or even a complete stranger you pass on the street. Together we’ll make the world a better place, one taco at a time. Vive la revolucion!”

So, Clever Real Estate released a study of the best taco cities in America in 2022 ; you’d be correct if you’d guess that Texas is heavily represented on this list, but what cities and how many of them made the mark?

“Their versatility and convenience are part of why restaurants serving just tacos have become so common in the U.S. Across the top 15 cities in our study, taco restaurants make up 4.4% of all restaurants. That’s a 12.7% higher percentage of taco places, compared to 3.9% in the average city, which is still significant when you factor in all the different types of restaurants there are,” Clever said.

So, here’s a look at where Texas cities landed, specifically in the study’s top 15:

  • No. 1: Austin
    • “Austin’s overall Taco Passion score is 95.4 out of 100, 45.9% higher than the average city in our study (65.4). It’s also the No. 1 city for al pastor and breakfast tacos, based on search interest.”
  • No. 3: San Antonio
    • “San Antonio ranked No. 1 for birria tacos and quesadillas in terms of residents’ passions for the two dishes. Birria tacos are a Mexican classic but have really taken off in recent years in the U.S.”
  • No. 7: Houston
    • “Tacos in Houston are cheaper than in the average city. Taco supplies for three to four diners cost approximately $12.78, 16.7% less than average ($15.37).”
  • No. 14: Dallas
    • “Which taco terms, in particular, are Dallas residents most passionate about? Dallas ranks in the top five most-passionate cities for people searching for “tacos near me,” as well as birria tacos, barbacoa, breakfast tacos, enchiladas, salsa, and quesadillas. It’s safe to say Dallas loves tacos.”
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

KDAF

