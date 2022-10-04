Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
AOL Corp
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Kabul suicide bomb at school kills 23, injures 36
A suicide bomb attack at a school in Kabul on Friday morning killed at least 23 people, most believed to be young women, police said.
Taliban beat women protesting against school bombing, say witnesses
Forces said to have opened fire on crowds who were demonstrating over attack targeting Hazara community
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Authorities have recovered 100 bodies from Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria: "Heart-wrenching tragedy"
Syrian authorities have recovered 100 bodies from a Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria last week, state media reported about one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean. The first bodies were found last Thursday and only 20 people were rescued out of as many as 150 passengers, officials said.
Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy
BERLIN — (AP) — Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy's fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was injured...
‘She could have done so much good in this world’: victims of the Kabul blast remembered
Relatives and friends of young women killed by a suicide bomber at an education centre in Afghanistan last week write about their loved ones
ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.
The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
Biden has tried to rebuild the refugee system. This year will test that
President Biden has again set an ambitious goal for welcoming 125,000 refugees into the U.S. this fiscal year, a benchmark that would require processing about 100,000 more people than last year. The Biden administration has sought to be a foil to his predecessor when it comes to refugees after then-President...
U.S. citizen allowed to leave Iranian prison for a week
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week furlough, his lawyer said on Saturday.
New Yorkers welcome asylum seekers sent on ‘uncomfortable’ ride from Republican states
In midtown Manhattan, volunteers receive families bussed from the south amid simmering political and legal rows
Read the powerful message Aussies who fled terror and rape in the Middle East have for Anthony Albanese - as he refuses to back down over plans to bring ISIS brides back to Australia
Anthony Albanese's government has been slammed by a western Sydney community over plans to repatriate the family members of ISIS fighters. Under the plans, stranded Islamic State brides and their children will be allowed to return to Australia - reversing a years-long ban by the Australian government. The women left...
Afghan family in hiding wins waiver on biometric tests for UK visas
Home secretary lifts requirement for Afghans applying to join British family members after high court challenge
Decades after seeking pathway to U.S. citizenship, future of DACA recipients continues in limbo
After decades of fighting to protect immigrants brought to the United States as young children from deportation, the battle continues with many of those affected well into adulthood.
Morale is plummeting in Putin's private army as Russia's war in Ukraine falters
The Ukrainians' bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims' arms pointed to where they had died.
nonprofitquarterly.org
The Human Impact of the Global Refugee Crisis Must Be Understood—And Acted Upon
As the world looked on in shock at the atrocities rolling out in Ukraine, many countries pledged to extend whatever assistance they could to Ukrainians fleeing the violence. The outpouring of sympathy and help from individuals and global political leadership is a testament to the way the world can come together in a time of crisis. But the help offered has led observers to compare the policies and practices of countries now admitting and resettling Ukrainian refugees to the same countries’ past and present treatment of refugees fleeing violence elsewhere in the world. This differential treatment highlights the role global powers play in exacerbating the global refugee crisis.
