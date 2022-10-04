ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
AOL Corp

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Washington Examiner

Taliban execute Tajiks during searches

Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
NBC News

ISIS infiltrated a refugee camp to recruit fighters. Inside the Biden admin’s plan to stop it.

The Biden administration has enacted a new plan to reduce the population of a sprawling refugee camp near the Iraq-Syria border that has become a haven for the Islamic State terrorist group to recruit members, plot a comeback and carry out some of its most brutal tactics — including the torture and sexual abuse of women and girls — according to five senior administration officials.
Daily Mail

Read the powerful message Aussies who fled terror and rape in the Middle East have for Anthony Albanese - as he refuses to back down over plans to bring ISIS brides back to Australia

Anthony Albanese's government has been slammed by a western Sydney community over plans to repatriate the family members of ISIS fighters. Under the plans, stranded Islamic State brides and their children will be allowed to return to Australia - reversing a years-long ban by the Australian government. The women left...
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Human Impact of the Global Refugee Crisis Must Be Understood—And Acted Upon

As the world looked on in shock at the atrocities rolling out in Ukraine, many countries pledged to extend whatever assistance they could to Ukrainians fleeing the violence. The outpouring of sympathy and help from individuals and global political leadership is a testament to the way the world can come together in a time of crisis. But the help offered has led observers to compare the policies and practices of countries now admitting and resettling Ukrainian refugees to the same countries’ past and present treatment of refugees fleeing violence elsewhere in the world. This differential treatment highlights the role global powers play in exacerbating the global refugee crisis.
