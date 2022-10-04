Celebrate Pujols 700th Homerun with an exclusive commemorative bat!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Ashlyn Smith, Marc Cox
 2 days ago

Marc is talking with Bob Ibach from Nikco Sports about how you can celebrate our favorite Cardinals player with their exclusive Albert Pujols 700th home runs commemorative bat. The bat will be a full sized, 34" two toned wooden bat that is fully licensed by the MLB and the MLBPA. It will include the date and location of the historical #700 home run as well as Pujols' final stats of his career, a full color action photo of the man himself, the Cardinals logos, and #5. Each bat will be individually numbered and exclusive to Nikco Sports. $5 of each bat sold will be donated to Cardinals Care. Learn more about the exclusive bat at Nikco Sports !

Saint Louis, MO
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
