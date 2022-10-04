Read full article on original website
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
York News-Times
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
York News-Times
Just askin': Nebraska or Wisconsin the better job? And, why isn't Vokolek being targeted?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
York News-Times
Nebraska's blocked punt for touchdown
Highlights from the latest Life in the Red Podcast, where optimism appears. Looking back at Nebraska's needed win against Indiana and discussing what it's going to take to beat Rutgers — with a rare sense of optimism sprinkled in.
doniphanherald.com
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
York News-Times
2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld
Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
klkntv.com
Sparks may fly when Lancaster County Attorney candidates face off Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of Nebraska organizations is hosting a forum this Thursday with Lancaster County Attorney candidates Pat Condon and Adam Morfeld. Tensions have been high between the two for months leading up to November’s election. Lancaster County Republicans tried to oust Morfeld, an outspoken...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
York News-Times
Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded
I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded. Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: A Quick Fan Temp Check & The Nebraska Coach Search Takes a New Angle
As tempting as it is to do a little more, let’s just enjoy our first win in a year vs. a P5 opponent and get ready for some Friday night football as the Huskers attempt to net their first back-to-back Big 10 victories since Frost’s inaugural season of 2018 (Illinois and Michigan State). And boy, that “Uh oh, this lightning storm cancelling Akron might be a curse?” has aged pretty well, has it not?
York News-Times
York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent
YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same. For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on. The York...
doniphanherald.com
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
York News-Times
Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers
Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
KSNB Local4
Whipple comments on offensive performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
WOWT
OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week. “This is not acceptable, and if we can be the spark that ignites a journey,” mother Patricia Coleman Ansari told 6...
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
York News-Times
Ronnie Patz
Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, age 49, of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2022. Ronnie was born November 9, 1972 in Wahoo, the son of Ron and Cheri Slosser. Ronnie was later adopted by Fred and Dorothy Patz and raised in Lincoln. He married Danika Zobeck September 25, 1992 in Lincoln. They had a son, Ronnie Jr Patz. He later met and married Tami Frankenburger on October 14 2011 in Lincoln. Ronnie worked at many restaurants in Lincoln, York and Norfolk. Ronnie most enjoyed cooking, fishing with family and friends, rock music, KISS being one of his favorite bands. Ronnie lived his life as a free spirit. His smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
