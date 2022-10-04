ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

York News-Times

Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective

LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska's blocked punt for touchdown

Highlights from the latest Life in the Red Podcast, where optimism appears. Looking back at Nebraska's needed win against Indiana and discussing what it's going to take to beat Rutgers — with a rare sense of optimism sprinkled in.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

2022 Ag Hall of Fame Inductees: Roger, Ron and Ross Hirschfeld

Editor’s note: In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was – and continues to be – to memorialize the stories of local people who have played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Suzanne Geist
Tom Osborne
York News-Times

Letter to the Editor: York's a great place to be stranded

I wanted to reach out and say that the town of York, Nebraska makes for an amazing place to be stranded. Headed from Michigan to Colorado, my car broke down and my son and I found ourselves being towed into York. We ended up being here for two days and we’ve met countless people now who have gone above and beyond for us.
YORK, NE
Corn Nation

The 24 HOUR RULE: A Quick Fan Temp Check & The Nebraska Coach Search Takes a New Angle

As tempting as it is to do a little more, let’s just enjoy our first win in a year vs. a P5 opponent and get ready for some Friday night football as the Huskers attempt to net their first back-to-back Big 10 victories since Frost’s inaugural season of 2018 (Illinois and Michigan State). And boy, that “Uh oh, this lightning storm cancelling Akron might be a curse?” has aged pretty well, has it not?
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York remembers The Voice Of The Dukes: Jack Vincent

YORK – For many years, during countless York sporting events, one thing has remained a constant – the sound of The Voice Of The Dukes has always been the same. For decades, Jack Vincent was referred to as such and his legacy will surely continue on. The York...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers

Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
WISNER, NE
KSNB Local4

Whipple comments on offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools met with a middle-schooler’s family Wednesday morning to talk over a situation the district said happened this week. “This is not acceptable, and if we can be the spark that ignites a journey,” mother Patricia Coleman Ansari told 6...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players

Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Ronnie Patz

Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, age 49, of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2022. Ronnie was born November 9, 1972 in Wahoo, the son of Ron and Cheri Slosser. Ronnie was later adopted by Fred and Dorothy Patz and raised in Lincoln. He married Danika Zobeck September 25, 1992 in Lincoln. They had a son, Ronnie Jr Patz. He later met and married Tami Frankenburger on October 14 2011 in Lincoln. Ronnie worked at many restaurants in Lincoln, York and Norfolk. Ronnie most enjoyed cooking, fishing with family and friends, rock music, KISS being one of his favorite bands. Ronnie lived his life as a free spirit. His smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
LINCOLN, NE

