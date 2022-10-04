Read full article on original website
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klin.com
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department, Leading New NIL Collective
An old Husker will have a new path. Matt Davison is set to serve as President of the 1890 Initiative, a new Name, Image, Likeness collective in support of Nebraska Student-Athletes. Davison will leave his role as Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He spent five seasons on the Nebraska staff.
Corn Nation
The 24 HOUR RULE: A Quick Fan Temp Check & The Nebraska Coach Search Takes a New Angle
As tempting as it is to do a little more, let’s just enjoy our first win in a year vs. a P5 opponent and get ready for some Friday night football as the Huskers attempt to net their first back-to-back Big 10 victories since Frost’s inaugural season of 2018 (Illinois and Michigan State). And boy, that “Uh oh, this lightning storm cancelling Akron might be a curse?” has aged pretty well, has it not?
KSNB Local4
Whipple comments on offensive performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
klin.com
LES Crews Returning From Florida
Lincoln Electric System crews that were sent to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian are returning to Nebraska. LES says the three crews comprised of 20 employees have been released from their mutual aid assignment and will arrive back in Lincoln Friday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Mark Whipple hypes up ‘first place’ Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is off the chain, so to speak. They’ve fired Scott Frost. They’re 2-3 overall but their 1-1 1 record technically puts them in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. And now offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is just letting loose at press conferences to try and motivate his team and the fanbase.
WOWT
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
klin.com
AAA Touch-a-Truck Event Saturday
Lincoln families should buckle up their seat belts as AAA Nebraska prepares to hosting its second annual Touch-a-Truck event. The family-friendly gathering encourages kids and family to touch, experience, and learn about road safety and public safety vehicles. Kids will be able to set off sirens and honk horns while families learn about the importance of slowing down and moving over for vehicles like fire engines and ambulances.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
omahamagazine.com
Home Team Auto Sales: FACES of Omaha 2022
Selling a pre-owned vehicle goes deeper than the transaction for the team at Home Team Auto Sales. “It’s about setting people up for success through their transportation,” said Candice Price, co-owner. Now in their fifth year of business, Price and co-owner Ron Devers offer a wide variety...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
klkntv.com
Meet Kevin, adoptable now at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kevin is a 3-month-old Catahoula-blue heeler mix at the Capital Humane Society. And Executive Director Matt Madcharo thinks there might even be a little border collie in him. If you’re falling in love with Kevin, and he has already been adopted, some of his siblings...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 4th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
KETV.com
Woman critically injured after Omaha carjacking Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities said one woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car Wednesday night. She was hit near 40th and Cuming streets right after getting carjacked, police said. It's still unclear if she was hit by her own vehicle after being carjacked, or if...
