lakesarearadio.net
Perham Public Schools Mourns Loss of Twenty Year Paraprofessional, Connie Foltz
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham Public Schools is mourning the loss of their “most loyal Yellowjackets”. Connie Foltz, passed away this week from ALS. She served as a Paraprofessional in the school district for twenty years. The District said on Facebook that saying Connie made an impact on students and staff is an understatement; “Connie made an impact on everyone she came in contact with.”
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials from the West Fargo School District say the Sheyenne High School boys’ soccer team will no longer be playing in the state tournament, which was scheduled to begin on October 6, 2022. On October 3, the district realized an ineligible student-athlete...
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Volleyball Avenges Early Season Loss to Barnesville
PERHAM (KDLM) – In the second match in 2 weeks against the Barnesville Trojans Perham avenged the earlier loss with a 3-0 win at home (25-23 25-20 25-18) Live on The Lakes 99.5. Perham put together a strong passing attack coupled with solid serving and kept the errors low for the win. Willow Thiel and Jaden Hackel were POG.
lakesarearadio.net
Laker Girls Soccer Shuts out Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker girls soccer team found the back of the night six times to beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at home on Tuesday night 6-0. DL’s Haydon King finished the night with three goals to give the Lakers their sixth win of the season, moving their record to 6-8 overall.
lakesarearadio.net
Papacitos Closes Fergus Falls Store
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A Lakes Area favorite is closing its doors in Fergus Falls. Papacito’s Burritos in Fergus falls announced on social media over the weekend that they were closing their doors due to “staffing issues and uncertainty of continuing to be consistent with hours.”. Their...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Boys Soccer Wins Convincingly Over Pelican Rapids
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The outcome was never in question on Tuesday night as the Lakers boys soccer team cruised to their 10th win of the season at home against Pelican Rapids. The Lakers beat the Vikings 7-1 behind a four-goal performance by senior Avery Young. Young scored the...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
CBS Sports
College football top 25: North Dakota State star FB elevates Bison in latest FCS Power Rankings
Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images. For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed...
wdayradionow.com
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
valleynewslive.com
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
lakesarearadio.net
Tour of Manufacturing: Lakes Area Manufacturers Join Together in Recruiting Effort
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area manufacturers are joining forces, Thursday in an effort to recruit new employees. BTD, Lakeshirts, SJE, TEAM Industries and others are holding a free Tour of Manufacturing event from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday. The businesses will give residents and prospective employees facility tours, as well as on-site interviews.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
lakesarearadio.net
Eight Years After Disappearance, Becker County Sheriff’s Office Continues to Search for Melissa Eagleshield
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – On the eighth anniversary of her disappearance, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask Lakes Area residence for information on the whereabouts of Melissa Eagleshield. Eagleshield was visitng friends at a residence near Co. Rd. 126, near Island Lake on October 5, 2014....
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
valleynewslive.com
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is in the hospital and authorities are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the pool area of a hotel. Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the AmericInn along West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. Police...
srperspective.com
Fargo priest nears 60 years of service
Next June, Rev. Father Richard Goellen of Fargo will have spent the last 60 years of his life as a Roman Catholic priest with the Catholic Diocese of Fargo. But Goellen’s service extends even further. For more than half the time he was a priest, he was also serving our country as a member of the U.S. Army.
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
