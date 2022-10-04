ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration for Ricebirds Cheer Clinic closes Friday

Signups for the Ricebirds Cheer Clinic for students in kindergarten through sixth grade are this week. The Pee Wee Cheer Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 24, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Participants will meet at the George Burke Fieldhouse in Stuttgart. Laura Saranie,...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend

The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett

Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
GILLETT, AR
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center to celebrate Arkansas hunters and anglers on Oct. 13

The Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center in Casscoe will join other nature centers across the state in thanking Arkansans with a hunting or fishing license. The nature center will hold its Conservation Appreciation Day events on Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Wil Hafner, facilities manager for the PCEC, said the events are free for license holders.
CASSCOE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Council begins discussion of rate increases for city services

The Stuttgart City Council began discussing rate increases for trash pickup and other city services during the regular council meeting Tuesday night. Alderman Darrin Haller asked to revisit water increase rates at the Sept. 20 council meeting. The item was placed on Tuesday’s agenda. Mayor Norma Strabala said the...
STUTTGART, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lonoke celebrates its 150th anniversary with annual Idessa Music and Arts Festival

Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke. The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.
LONOKE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Brinkley’s Lick Skillet Festival to return Saturday

Brinkley’s 38th Annual Lick Skillet Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Brinkley Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Henrietta Morris, Executive Director for the Brinkley Chamber of Commerce, said there will be live music, food, games, and more. “It is just a short...
BRINKLEY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing authority failed to follow spending and contracting rules, HUD finds

Little Rock’s public housing agency routinely failed to comply with federal, state and its own purchasing rules, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD’s Departmental Enforcement Center reviewed samples of two and a half years of contracts and financial documents from the Housing Authority of the City of […] The post Little Rock housing authority failed to follow spending and contracting rules, HUD finds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Collared bear, deer OK to harvest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
ARKANSAS STATE
lootpress.com

Where is all the ammo?

Where is all the ammo? Remington is cranking it out!. The past couple years have been a wild ride for most of usincluding any of you in the shooting and hunting world. New gun owner: Hey I need some ammunition for my 9mm Glock I just bought. Gun store guy:...
LONOKE, AR

