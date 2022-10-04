Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration for Ricebirds Cheer Clinic closes Friday
Signups for the Ricebirds Cheer Clinic for students in kindergarten through sixth grade are this week. The Pee Wee Cheer Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 24, through Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each day. Participants will meet at the George Burke Fieldhouse in Stuttgart. Laura Saranie,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Native Plant Society to hold meeting in Stuttgart this weekend
The Arkansas Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting from Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. Joe Ledvina, the president-elect of the ANPS, said there will be a plant auction, a keynote speaker, field trips, and potluck dinners. “This is our...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Dana’s House announces fall fundraiser, opportunity to win prizes through Oct. 30
Dana’s House is holding a fall fundraiser through Sunday, Oct. 30. Administrator Teona Bell said funds raised from the effort go toward indoor programming for children staying there. “As everyone knows, it is getting colder outside. We are going to have fewer and fewer opportunities to do outside activities....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Madison Page joins Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett
Stone Bank in DeWitt and Gillett has added Madison Page as a loan assistant to its staff. She was formerly an office manager with Ag Resource Management in Stuttgart. Page attended Phillips Community College and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Stone Bank has...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center to celebrate Arkansas hunters and anglers on Oct. 13
The Potlatch Cook’s Lake Nature Center in Casscoe will join other nature centers across the state in thanking Arkansans with a hunting or fishing license. The nature center will hold its Conservation Appreciation Day events on Thursday, Oct. 13, from noon to 8 p.m. Wil Hafner, facilities manager for the PCEC, said the events are free for license holders.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council begins discussion of rate increases for city services
The Stuttgart City Council began discussing rate increases for trash pickup and other city services during the regular council meeting Tuesday night. Alderman Darrin Haller asked to revisit water increase rates at the Sept. 20 council meeting. The item was placed on Tuesday’s agenda. Mayor Norma Strabala said the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lonoke celebrates its 150th anniversary with annual Idessa Music and Arts Festival
Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke. The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Brinkley’s Lick Skillet Festival to return Saturday
Brinkley’s 38th Annual Lick Skillet Festival will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Brinkley Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Henrietta Morris, Executive Director for the Brinkley Chamber of Commerce, said there will be live music, food, games, and more. “It is just a short...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Magon James of DeWitt among Arkansas 4-H members honored with Congressional Award
LITTLE ROCK — The Congressional Award is the highest honor the U.S. Congress bestows on youth civilians — and several Arkansas 4-H members are among the most recent recipients. Twenty 4-H members were honored at a statewide ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion on Sept. 24, with special...
KARK
Collared bear, deer OK to harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
lootpress.com
