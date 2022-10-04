ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
Kerrville, TX
US105

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

