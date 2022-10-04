Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
KSAT 12
Adopt a pet for free during San Antonio Pets Alive three-day adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are hosting a three-day adoption event that will allow people to adopt a pet for free. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals at risk for euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
Things to know about San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Bring your appetite.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
I-10 eastbound closed in both directions due to early morning crash
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning crash has resulted in I-10 eastbound being closed in both directions while police investigate and work to clear the fiery accident. It happened around 4:11 a.m. on I-10E at Houston St on the east side of downtown. Officials say that two cars collided...
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors say coffee shop needs deep cleaning, convenience store has rodent problem
SAN ANTONIO – According to recent health inspection reports, a popular coffee spot was in need of a deep cleaning, a convenience store had a rodent problem, and a Mexican restaurant still had work to do after its second inspection in less than six months. Fajita Taco Place #3.
SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
Man charged with murder in Kingsland
Dennis Wayne Price II faces charges of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
