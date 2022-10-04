ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Popculture

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'

George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Todd Snider
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Jack White
Person
Connie Smith
Distractify

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old

There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Hall#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Music Industry#Tennessean
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry

An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Member Invitation: Watch

“We have a special surprise for you,” Gayle King told Ashley McBryde when the country music legend appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Oct. 6) to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. “Oh no. What’s happening?” said Ashley, 39, whose eyes widened as she was preparing for the worst. What she got was the best, as Garth Brooks appeared on a video call. “I’m here for a proposal,” said Garth, 60, and though Gayle pointed out that Garth was already married, he pointed out that he was there to add Ashely to a family that “keeps on growing” – an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy