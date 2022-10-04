“We have a special surprise for you,” Gayle King told Ashley McBryde when the country music legend appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Oct. 6) to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. “Oh no. What’s happening?” said Ashley, 39, whose eyes widened as she was preparing for the worst. What she got was the best, as Garth Brooks appeared on a video call. “I’m here for a proposal,” said Garth, 60, and though Gayle pointed out that Garth was already married, he pointed out that he was there to add Ashely to a family that “keeps on growing” – an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO