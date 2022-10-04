Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
Chronicle
Boy Accused of Posting Threatening Message About Grays Harbor County School Arrested
A boy who posted threatening messages to Aberdeen High School’s TikTok account on Sunday — prompting the district to cancel school on Monday — has been arrested, the Aberdeen Police Department and the Aberdeen School District announced in a joint news release Monday afternoon. The suspect, a...
q13fox.com
Lacey Police searching for suspects who stole football gear from high school coach
LACEY, Wash. - Police need help finding the suspects who broke into a high school football coach’s car, and stole a bag full of team gear on Wednesday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), two suspects in a white pickup truck were prowling through the North Thurston High School parking lot at around 12:30 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northcoastnews.com
One injured in vehicle rollover in Hoquiam
A collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, resulted in a vehicle rollover and one injury in Hoquiam. The USPS truck, southbound on Myrtle Street, struck the right rear of the SUV, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was westbound on Sumner Avenue, resulting in the SUV’s rollover, said Lt. Brian Dayton of the Hoquiam Police Department.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey police seek alleged thieves
Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals who were allegedly caught stealing. In a media release, Lacey police said a man stole over $300 worth of items from Safeway on the 4700 block of Yelm Highway on Sept. 26. The man’s right forearm is...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
Chronicle
Sirens: Machete Wielded in Argument Over Confederate Flag; Motorcyclist Crashes During Police Stop
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive just before 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 3 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and for first-degree criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided a false name to an officer. Trespassing. • A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Hiding Meth in Bible to Deliver to Jail Pleads Not Guilty
A Centralia woman accused of hiding methamphetamine inside a Bible that was delivered to the Lewis County Jail in August has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in Lewis County Superior Court. She was scheduled to move forward with a trial setting hearing on Thursday. The defendant, Nicole Sharp,...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Sunday, October 2, 2022
On 10/02/22 at 10:00 p.m. in the 14900 block of Country Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Levi Shane Keith, 38, on suspicion of 1) second-degree assault and 2) fourth-degree assault. On 10/02/22 at 9:45 a.m. at the Nisqually Valley Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kevin Michael Rice, 32, on suspicion of...
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist and their passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday night after a collision in Mason County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said. The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries is...
Chronicle
Centralia Pastor Responds to Lewis County Proposal Against Homeless Camps
That’s the question on top of mind for Cole Meckle, pastor of Centralia’s Gather Church, as Lewis County commissioners are entertaining an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments. Gather spent over 20 months running a housing program for the county, serves weekly free meals and works toward harm reduction for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
Ensign Road is to be closed Thursday
Olympia is warning community members and passing motorists of Ensign Road’s closure on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Martin Way to Providence Lane, the road closure will accommodate the city’s Homeless Response Team (HRT) to help more individuals living in vehicles parked along the road to move to Quince Street Village, with the vehicles they leave behind being towed to a salvage yard.
KXRO.com
Free fares for all on Grays Harbor Transit routes
There are zero fares in all zones to ride buses within Grays Harbor, and that will continue for over a year. Grays Harbor Transit sent a rider alert stating that all fares within Zone 1 and 2 are fare free through December 31, 2023. This is in addition to providing...
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
KXRO.com
Twin Harbors to receive $3.7 million as part of opioid settlement
As part of $518 million that will come to Washington under a resolution with three companies who played roles in the opioid epidemic, individual totals going to counties and cities across the state were released. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are set to receive $3.7 million. Grays Harbor is set...
Chronicle
Sirens: Stolen Yard Ornaments; Illegal Burning; Burglary; People Climbing in Places They Shouldn’t; Butter Smeared On a Vehicle
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 100 block of South Pearl Street at 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 30 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after a witness observed him “kicking his girlfriend in the head” during a dispute. • A physical...
Chronicle
Karma the Dog: Chehalis Woman’s ‘Dangerous’ Pet Set to Be Euthanized
In the next few days, a 7-year-old female rottweiler named Karma will face euthanasia after a Chehalis woman chose to keep the dog — despite Lewis County designating it as “dangerous” — and failed to comply with related codes to keep her pet. Through tears, Rebecca...
Chronicle
License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary
Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
Comments / 0