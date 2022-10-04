ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, WA

WSP seeks missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teenager who was last seen in mid-September. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Kiona Johnson went missing on Sept. 18 after telling someone she was going on a walk to a nearby store. She turned her phone off, and never returned home.
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
One injured in vehicle rollover in Hoquiam

A collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, resulted in a vehicle rollover and one injury in Hoquiam. The USPS truck, southbound on Myrtle Street, struck the right rear of the SUV, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was westbound on Sumner Avenue, resulting in the SUV’s rollover, said Lt. Brian Dayton of the Hoquiam Police Department.
HOQUIAM, WA
Lacey police seek alleged thieves

Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals who were allegedly caught stealing. In a media release, Lacey police said a man stole over $300 worth of items from Safeway on the 4700 block of Yelm Highway on Sept. 26. The man’s right forearm is...
LACEY, WA
Police Blotter for Sunday, October 2, 2022

On 10/02/22 at 10:00 p.m. in the 14900 block of Country Ln SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Levi Shane Keith, 38, on suspicion of 1) second-degree assault and 2) fourth-degree assault. On 10/02/22 at 9:45 a.m. at the Nisqually Valley Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kevin Michael Rice, 32, on suspicion of...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Ensign Road is to be closed Thursday

Olympia is warning community members and passing motorists of Ensign Road’s closure on Thursday, October 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Martin Way to Providence Lane, the road closure will accommodate the city’s Homeless Response Team (HRT) to help more individuals living in vehicles parked along the road to move to Quince Street Village, with the vehicles they leave behind being towed to a salvage yard.
OLYMPIA, WA
Free fares for all on Grays Harbor Transit routes

There are zero fares in all zones to ride buses within Grays Harbor, and that will continue for over a year. Grays Harbor Transit sent a rider alert stating that all fares within Zone 1 and 2 are fare free through December 31, 2023. This is in addition to providing...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Twin Harbors to receive $3.7 million as part of opioid settlement

As part of $518 million that will come to Washington under a resolution with three companies who played roles in the opioid epidemic, individual totals going to counties and cities across the state were released. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are set to receive $3.7 million. Grays Harbor is set...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary

Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
CENTRALIA, WA

